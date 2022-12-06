Read full article on original website
Related
Plant Lovers’ Almanac: Break the ice at meetings with botany in a box
One of my favorite gimmicks when attending a meeting is to collect from the outdoor venue flowers and leaves and stems to pass around in a little plastic fishing tackle box: plants at large but in small parts. After all, how can you discuss plants indoors without plants present. For the Secrest Arboretum Council last week, despite the cold, these little living snippets held great interest and beauty in a box. ...
Sweet sounds: Workers de-stress at West Side Bakery with help of Decompression Chamber
Staff at the West Side Bakery got to take a special breather from their busy holiday baking Thursday morning to listen to classical guitar music by local artist James Marron. The musical visit was a surprise for a dozen bakers and decorators in the production kitchen, housed in a separate building behind the...
Comments / 0