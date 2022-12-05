ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Cocke County running jails with half the staff

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County is short on correctional officers in its jails. It only has half the staff needed to do the job right. The sheriff hopes a pay jump will get more people interested in coming to work for his department. “We’re in the process right now...
WREG

Leaders seek change in state law on rape charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One local legislator wants to change the state law after seeing what WREG Investigators uncovered about a woman who was brutally attacked, but unable to get justice because her evidence wasn’t tested in time. WREG doesn’t typically identify rape victims, but this woman wanted you to see her face. For her protection, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee awarded $13 million in JUUL settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee will be awarded about $13 million from JUUL Labs., Inc. as part of a multi-state, $434.9 million settlement with the electronic cigarette maker, state attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti announced Wednesday. The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan, 34-state investigation into JUUL’s marketing and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

REAL ID deadline pushed back 2 years

The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News. The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
TENNESSEE STATE
Action News Jax

Police: Officers interrupt robbery in progress, ending multistate crime spree

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said that an alert clerk and their officers worked together to stop a violent crime spree spanning multiple states. The Franklin Police Department announced four arrests in a news release, and said the men were arrested after a robbery at the Thoroughbred Village Shop Center. Officers patrolling the mall were contacted by an employee of Jared Jewelers before 8 p.m. on Saturday to report that a person had entered the store wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses. The sunglasses struck the employee as odd because it was dark outside.
FRANKLIN, TN
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

