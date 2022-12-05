Read full article on original website
Anderson County Animal Shelter investigation report released by comptroller
The Tennessee Comptroller has completed its investigation into the Anderson County Animal Care and Control Department which manages the county's animal shelter.
New bill would increase teachers’ classroom stipend from $200 to $500
The funding would come from the new TISA education plan the state will implement next school year.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. could give $60 million in unused pandemic relief money to private schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lot of pandemic relief money could be going to private schools in the state. Tennessee has $60 million in leftover funding, and some lawmakers are trying to make it easier for private schools to apply to use it. The money is leftover from the American...
wvlt.tv
Cocke County running jails with half the staff
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County is short on correctional officers in its jails. It only has half the staff needed to do the job right. The sheriff hopes a pay jump will get more people interested in coming to work for his department. “We’re in the process right now...
Leaders seek change in state law on rape charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One local legislator wants to change the state law after seeing what WREG Investigators uncovered about a woman who was brutally attacked, but unable to get justice because her evidence wasn’t tested in time. WREG doesn’t typically identify rape victims, but this woman wanted you to see her face. For her protection, […]
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
WSMV
Tennessee awarded $13 million in JUUL settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee will be awarded about $13 million from JUUL Labs., Inc. as part of a multi-state, $434.9 million settlement with the electronic cigarette maker, state attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti announced Wednesday. The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan, 34-state investigation into JUUL’s marketing and...
VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring
Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said "human error" led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
New location requested for retrial of man charged with 2008 murder of Knoxville waitress
A man charged with the 2008 murder of a Knoxville waitress has filed for a change of venue, among other filings summitted on December 6 and 7.
WATE
Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 Sevier County wildfires
New filings have been made in a lawsuit stemming from the deadly 2016 Sevier County Wildfires. Now, individual plaintiffs are appealing to the 6th circuit court after their portion of the lawsuit was dismissed. Plaintiffs make appeal in lawsuit stemming from 2016 …. New filings have been made in a...
WATE
REAL ID deadline pushed back 2 years
The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News. The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
Action News Jax
Police: Officers interrupt robbery in progress, ending multistate crime spree
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said that an alert clerk and their officers worked together to stop a violent crime spree spanning multiple states. The Franklin Police Department announced four arrests in a news release, and said the men were arrested after a robbery at the Thoroughbred Village Shop Center. Officers patrolling the mall were contacted by an employee of Jared Jewelers before 8 p.m. on Saturday to report that a person had entered the store wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses. The sunglasses struck the employee as odd because it was dark outside.
Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls
Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
Man accused of killing uncle at 17 to be tried as adult in Knox County
A man accused of killing his uncle when he was 17 years old will now be charged as an adult in Knox County, court records show.
Governor Lee, Tennessee lawmakers chime in on transgender legislation debate
Three of the first five Senate bills filed affect the LGBTQ+ community.
Federal rent assistance program to end in less than a month after almost three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a month, a federal rent relief program will come to an end. The U.S. Treasury Department started the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in 2020 as a way to help people keep their homes in the face of new financial challenges. The program opened up...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
