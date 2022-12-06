Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory
Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
ieefa.org
First offshore wind lease in California brings in $757 million
The first-ever federal auction of floating offshore wind power sites off the Pacific coast ended Wednesday with bids totaling $757 million. When fully developed, the sites could power 1.5 million homes. The turbines will float in water as much as half a mile deep more than 20 miles off the...
ieefa.org
Energy Information Administration says battery storage capacity in United States could triple by 2025
Power utilities in the United States could triple their battery storage capacity in the coming three years, as new projects grow bigger while wind and solar capacity expand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. Developers and power plant owners reported plans to increase utility-scale battery storage from...
First offshore wind power sites auctioned off California's coast. One day it could power 1.5M homes.
The auction of the floating offshore wind power sites is a critical step to build this technology off the California coast in the Pacific.
Biden pushes solar, wind projects on western land owned by the government
The Biden administration is hoping to use hundreds of millions of acres owned by the government to start building solar and wind energy facilities in western states.
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
electrek.co
Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025
Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
Senate passes bill expanding drilling on state land; dubbing gas ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS – Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill for oil and gas on state-owned lands, including state parks. The legislation would also create a broad new legal definition of “green energy” – a term that...
California's depleted, drying Salton Sea to get $250 million in federal drought funding
The federal government says it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around the drying Southern California lake, fed by the depleted Colorado River.
WAR ON COAL: Biden's policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
The president of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, shared the struggles the industry has faced due to President Biden's green energy push.
marketplace.org
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world’s electricity
The International Energy Agency released a report this week saying renewables would overtake coal and become the world’s biggest source of electricity generation by 2025. Coal generates more than a third of the world’s electricity, more than any other source, but the International Energy Agency said that’s going to change soon.
ieefa.org
Air Products and AES Corp to invest $4 billion to build largest green hydrogen plant in United States
Industrial gas supplier Air Products (APD.N) and renewable energy firm AES Corp (AES.N) said on Thursday they would invest about $4 billion to build the largest U.S. green hydrogen facility, amid rising demand for the clean fuel. The companies aim to start commercial operations by 2027 at the Texas facility,...
Wyden, Merkley introduce scaled back version of River Democracy Act
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, both Oregon Democrats, announced a scaled back version of the River Democracy Act on Tuesday in a move that would apply higher environmental rules to waterways across the state. The original legislation sought to protect 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers and creeks under the...
Oil and gas industry groups suing feds over quarterly lease sales
(The Center Square) – Oil and gas industry groups are suing the federal government for not holding oil and gas lease sales in the third quarter of this year. The lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, lists U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Land Management, which manages most energy development on federal lands, as respondents. The Colorado-based Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming argue the quarterly lease sales are required...
