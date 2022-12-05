Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight to Knoxville canceled
Hundreds of thousands of travelers will take to the sky and hit the road in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That also could mean some hiccups along the way.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Morristown TN (Tennessee)
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do on your visit to Morristown TN? Then you are on the right page. Morristown is a regional center for business, recreation, education, and healthcare services, located in the upper part of East Tennessee. Visiting Morristown’s museums, theaters, and parks are just some of the many outdoor things you can do with your family or friends while on vacation.
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
knoxfocus.com
KAT Invites Passengers to Knoxville Station for a Kids Holiday Party
KAT is partnering with Muse Knoxville to host a FREE Kids Holiday Party to bring cheer to our passengers and their families. The event will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the lobby at Knoxville Station Transit Center, 301 Church Avenue. Partygoers can take photos with Santa (bring your own camera) and participate in children’s activities provided by Muse Knoxville. There will be a coloring area with festive scenes for children to decorate and take home. Each child will also receive a free gift (an age-appropriate book) while supplies last. These books were provided through generous donations from several community members (Rheumatology Consultants, PLLC, Bill & Lynn Geiger, Leigh Garrett, Sandy and Jeff Keenan, and Roxanne Johnson). Activities planned are recommended for those age 12 and under.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
wvlt.tv
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
wvlt.tv
Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season comes to life as toys dance and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. It’s all inside Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge. While the show opened in November, host Jay Teter said they’ve been practicing since August.
WATE
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
insideofknoxville.com
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022
(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
WSMV
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Bizarre Story of the “Cocaine Bear” that’s Being Made Into a Movie!
Discover the Bizarre Story of the "Cocaine Bear" that's Being Made Into a Movie!. This whole story might sound unbelievable, but it did indeed happen. Not only has the situation been investigated by law enforcement, but it is also being made into a major motion picture inspired by the true story.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
Comments / 0