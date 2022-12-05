KAT is partnering with Muse Knoxville to host a FREE Kids Holiday Party to bring cheer to our passengers and their families. The event will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the lobby at Knoxville Station Transit Center, 301 Church Avenue. Partygoers can take photos with Santa (bring your own camera) and participate in children’s activities provided by Muse Knoxville. There will be a coloring area with festive scenes for children to decorate and take home. Each child will also receive a free gift (an age-appropriate book) while supplies last. These books were provided through generous donations from several community members (Rheumatology Consultants, PLLC, Bill & Lynn Geiger, Leigh Garrett, Sandy and Jeff Keenan, and Roxanne Johnson). Activities planned are recommended for those age 12 and under.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO