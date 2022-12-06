ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ieefa.org

RWE to build a solar project at Hambach lignite mine in Germany

RWE will be constructing a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 16.8 megawatts (MWac) at Hambach Mine. RWE will be supplying around 37,000 solar modules to create the RWE Neuland 1 Solarpark. They can produce enough green power to provide over 5,730 households with climate-friendly energy each year. RWE could...
ieefa.org

Australian Energy Ministers step towards renewables and storage in an historic day

Today's announced Capacity Investment Scheme has the critical features necessary to provide investment certainty. The Capacity Investment Scheme will enable the accelerated build-out of energy storage and renewables projects required to reach net zero emission goals. Importantly, the Capacity Investment Scheme should also keep costs low. Today was a significant...
ieefa.org

First offshore wind lease in California brings in $757 million

The first-ever federal auction of floating offshore wind power sites off the Pacific coast ended Wednesday with bids totaling $757 million. When fully developed, the sites could power 1.5 million homes. The turbines will float in water as much as half a mile deep more than 20 miles off the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ieefa.org

Offshore wind applications in Brazil now total 176.6 gigawatts in proposed capacity

Four more applications for environmental investigation licences for offshore wind projects have landed on the desk of Brazil’s Institute for the Environment and Natural Resources (IBAMA), bringing the total to 71 applications and 176.6 GW in proposed capacity. Since many of the project sites overlap, not all of the...
ieefa.org

Developer CWP Global signs deal to develop 10-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Djibouti

Renewables company CWP Global has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Djibouti to develop a 10GW renewable and green hydrogen hub in Djibouti. Strategically located in the Horn of Africa and with a great maritime transport connection to other markets, the Power to X project could potentially place the country as a major exporter in the region of green ammonia, according to the Ministry of Energy and natural resources (MERN).
ieefa.org

Singapore renewables firm eyes east Asia for utility scale capacity growth

Singapore-based renewables firm EDPR Sunseap is eyeing north Asian economies as well as Vietnam and Australia to expand its utility-scale growth capacity, said a company executive on Wednesday. "Today our utilities strategy is heavily focused on Vietnam, China, South Korea, Japan and potentially Australia if we can find the opportunities...
ieefa.org

Global solar demand to continue explosive growth in 2023—report

Solar is likely to be fastest growing energy sub segment in 2023 with demand set to increase 20-30%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Bloomberg Intelligence sees growth in solar demand surpassing 20% in 2023-25 with industry-wide revenue for the companies in BI’s global solar theme basket on track to exceed $220bn in 2023.
ieefa.org

Report projects strong growth in residential storage in Europe in the coming five years

Residential battery storage capacity in Europe is set to reach 9.3GWh by the end of this year, according to SolarPower Europe. That is in the solar PV industry trade body’s Medium Scenario, which estimates the continent will reach 39.9GWh of residential storage by 2026. In its pessimistic and High Scenarios it could reach 23GWh or 44GWh by that year, respectively.
ieefa.org

Lightsource BP closes on green financing package for solar projects in Australia

Lightsource BP has successfully closed on a A$540m (US$365m) portfolio green financing package and will begin full construction activities on its Wellington North and Wunghnu solar projects located in New South Wales and Victoria. Construction by Gransolar on both projects began under early work agreements in August 2022, with full...
ieefa.org

What’s a fair price for domestic gas? $12 per gigajoule is too high

The gas industry’s profitability is determined by export sales, not domestic prices, as over 70% of gas produced on the east coast of Australia is exported. A price cap of $7/GJ for domestic gas allows for all gas fields in eastern Australia to make profits over and above a return on equity, with some gas fields highly profitable at this level.
ieefa.org

Tamil Nadu could add 25 gigawatts of new wind capacity by 2030

A new roadmap from the Global Wind Energy Council has found that Tamil Nadu could add 25GW of new wind capacity by 2030. This would attract billions of dollars of investment and generate over 100,000 jobs in the best-case scenarios of GWEC’s new roadmap for the state, which was developed in partnership with the SED Fund and Deloitte.
ieefa.org

Governance challenges in Indonesia’s energy transition

Breaking down the many facets of Indonesia’s energy transition schemes including the hallmark US$20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) Billion-dollar climate investments in Asian countries have made headlines in the wake of the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP27) and the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, such as Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) Country Platform. A new report by Elrika Hamdi, Energy Finance Analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), addresses the opportunities and risks behind the many faces of Indonesia’s energy transition plans, as well as the country’s path toward energy sustainability, affordability and independence.
ieefa.org

MENA, a potential new hub for green steel and green iron metallics

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has the high-grade iron ore supply, existing DRI capacity, green hydrogen potential and renewable energy resources necessary for producing green steel, putting it at an advantage worldwide. New investments in these green steel prerequisites in the MENA region by major iron ore,...

