ieefa.org
RWE to build a solar project at Hambach lignite mine in Germany
RWE will be constructing a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 16.8 megawatts (MWac) at Hambach Mine. RWE will be supplying around 37,000 solar modules to create the RWE Neuland 1 Solarpark. They can produce enough green power to provide over 5,730 households with climate-friendly energy each year. RWE could...
ieefa.org
Air Products and AES Corp to invest $4 billion to build largest green hydrogen plant in United States
Industrial gas supplier Air Products (APD.N) and renewable energy firm AES Corp (AES.N) said on Thursday they would invest about $4 billion to build the largest U.S. green hydrogen facility, amid rising demand for the clean fuel. The companies aim to start commercial operations by 2027 at the Texas facility,...
ieefa.org
India to invest $30 billion in new transmission infrastructure to bring renewable energy to market
India unveiled a 2.44 trillion rupee ($29.6 billion) plan to build transmission lines to connect renewable generation, as it aims to nearly triple its clean-power capacity by 2030. The project will connect solar plants in the sun-drenched deserts of Rajasthan and Gujarat and wind farms in Tamil Nadu to the...
ieefa.org
Australian Energy Ministers step towards renewables and storage in an historic day
Today's announced Capacity Investment Scheme has the critical features necessary to provide investment certainty. The Capacity Investment Scheme will enable the accelerated build-out of energy storage and renewables projects required to reach net zero emission goals. Importantly, the Capacity Investment Scheme should also keep costs low. Today was a significant...
ieefa.org
Miner Glencore cancels development plans for a big new coal mine in Queensland, Australia
Glencore (GLEN.L) has shelved development of a A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) coal mine in Australia's Queensland state given global uncertainties and a hike in state royalties that damaged investor confidence, it said on Thursday. The miner had been in a permitting process for the Valeria mine in the Bowen Basin,...
ieefa.org
First offshore wind lease in California brings in $757 million
The first-ever federal auction of floating offshore wind power sites off the Pacific coast ended Wednesday with bids totaling $757 million. When fully developed, the sites could power 1.5 million homes. The turbines will float in water as much as half a mile deep more than 20 miles off the...
ieefa.org
Australian energy ministers back financing mechanism to push development of big batteries and other long-duration energy storage technologies
Federal and state energy ministers have agreed on a new mechanism that can fast-track the development of big batteries and long duration storage as the country seeks to accelerate its switch from coal to renewables. The ministers met in Brisbane on Thursday to discuss a new mechanism that seeks to...
ieefa.org
Offshore wind applications in Brazil now total 176.6 gigawatts in proposed capacity
Four more applications for environmental investigation licences for offshore wind projects have landed on the desk of Brazil’s Institute for the Environment and Natural Resources (IBAMA), bringing the total to 71 applications and 176.6 GW in proposed capacity. Since many of the project sites overlap, not all of the...
ieefa.org
Developer CWP Global signs deal to develop 10-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Djibouti
Renewables company CWP Global has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Djibouti to develop a 10GW renewable and green hydrogen hub in Djibouti. Strategically located in the Horn of Africa and with a great maritime transport connection to other markets, the Power to X project could potentially place the country as a major exporter in the region of green ammonia, according to the Ministry of Energy and natural resources (MERN).
ieefa.org
Singapore renewables firm eyes east Asia for utility scale capacity growth
Singapore-based renewables firm EDPR Sunseap is eyeing north Asian economies as well as Vietnam and Australia to expand its utility-scale growth capacity, said a company executive on Wednesday. "Today our utilities strategy is heavily focused on Vietnam, China, South Korea, Japan and potentially Australia if we can find the opportunities...
ieefa.org
Equinor set to begin construction at 531-megawatt Mendubim solar project in Brazil
Equinor has made the final investment decision on its 531MW Mendubim solar project in Brazil. Mendubim is being developed as a joint venture between Scatec, Hydro Rein and Equinor, and is located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. All three partners have an equal stake of 33.3% in...
ieefa.org
Global solar demand to continue explosive growth in 2023—report
Solar is likely to be fastest growing energy sub segment in 2023 with demand set to increase 20-30%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Bloomberg Intelligence sees growth in solar demand surpassing 20% in 2023-25 with industry-wide revenue for the companies in BI’s global solar theme basket on track to exceed $220bn in 2023.
ieefa.org
New Jersey to move forward with auction for up to 4,000 megawatts of additional offshore wind capacity in 2023
The State of New Jersey plans to put up for auction up to 4,000 MW of offshore wind capacity in its third solicitation round scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has now issued the draft solicitation guidance document (SGD) for the third solicitation.
ieefa.org
Report projects strong growth in residential storage in Europe in the coming five years
Residential battery storage capacity in Europe is set to reach 9.3GWh by the end of this year, according to SolarPower Europe. That is in the solar PV industry trade body’s Medium Scenario, which estimates the continent will reach 39.9GWh of residential storage by 2026. In its pessimistic and High Scenarios it could reach 23GWh or 44GWh by that year, respectively.
ieefa.org
Lightsource BP closes on green financing package for solar projects in Australia
Lightsource BP has successfully closed on a A$540m (US$365m) portfolio green financing package and will begin full construction activities on its Wellington North and Wunghnu solar projects located in New South Wales and Victoria. Construction by Gransolar on both projects began under early work agreements in August 2022, with full...
ieefa.org
What’s a fair price for domestic gas? $12 per gigajoule is too high
The gas industry’s profitability is determined by export sales, not domestic prices, as over 70% of gas produced on the east coast of Australia is exported. A price cap of $7/GJ for domestic gas allows for all gas fields in eastern Australia to make profits over and above a return on equity, with some gas fields highly profitable at this level.
ieefa.org
Tamil Nadu could add 25 gigawatts of new wind capacity by 2030
A new roadmap from the Global Wind Energy Council has found that Tamil Nadu could add 25GW of new wind capacity by 2030. This would attract billions of dollars of investment and generate over 100,000 jobs in the best-case scenarios of GWEC’s new roadmap for the state, which was developed in partnership with the SED Fund and Deloitte.
ieefa.org
Governance challenges in Indonesia’s energy transition
Breaking down the many facets of Indonesia’s energy transition schemes including the hallmark US$20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) Billion-dollar climate investments in Asian countries have made headlines in the wake of the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP27) and the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, such as Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) Country Platform. A new report by Elrika Hamdi, Energy Finance Analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), addresses the opportunities and risks behind the many faces of Indonesia’s energy transition plans, as well as the country’s path toward energy sustainability, affordability and independence.
ieefa.org
Energy Information Administration says battery storage capacity in United States could triple by 2025
Power utilities in the United States could triple their battery storage capacity in the coming three years, as new projects grow bigger while wind and solar capacity expand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. Developers and power plant owners reported plans to increase utility-scale battery storage from...
ieefa.org
MENA, a potential new hub for green steel and green iron metallics
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has the high-grade iron ore supply, existing DRI capacity, green hydrogen potential and renewable energy resources necessary for producing green steel, putting it at an advantage worldwide. New investments in these green steel prerequisites in the MENA region by major iron ore,...
