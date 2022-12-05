Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 1 injured in Bath County fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire.
WKYT 27
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
WTVQ
Man who died in fire in Bath County identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) The man who died in the fire has been identified as 74-year-old Williams Fields, according to the Bath County coroner. A house fire in Bath County Tuesday morning left one man dead. According to the Bath County coroner, the fire happened around 6 a.m. in the...
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of rain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern remains on the soggy side. It has been a messy few days here in Kentucky. That mess hasn’t had any time to dry up very much. There have been gaps in the precipitation but not enough to have a major impact on our area.
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WKYT 27
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a fetus were found on Tuesday. Detectives found a shallow grave on a property in the 5000 block of Paris Pike. The fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further...
q95fm.net
Remains of Unborn Baby Found in Scott County
Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation Tuesday following the discovery of the remains of a fetus on Paris Pike. Detectives on the scene also found a shallow grave that was dug on a property. The fetus was taken for testing at the Kentucky State Police...
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
WKYT 27
Lexington police say flock cameras proving their worth as council votes to add more
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of heated debate, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted Tuesday night to expand its License Plate Reader program. The Lexington Police Department will add 75 flock cameras around the city, increasing the total to 100. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says that number is still relatively small given the size of Lexington, but he says the cameras have already proven their worth.
WKYT 27
Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening. According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train
The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
fox56news.com
Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71
An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71. An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.
wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
WKYT 27
Kentucky women accused in drowning death of toddler appear in court
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark County women accused in the death of a toddler appeared in court Monday afternoon. Monica and Erica Goodwin are both facing charges of manslaughter. Both entered pleas of not guilty during Monday’s hearing. Erica Goodwin has also bonded out of jail, while Monica Goodwin has not.
kentuckytoday.com
After tragic flooding, eastern Ky. schools struggling with flu now
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents from school districts impacted by the July flooding in eastern Kentucky said during a Tuesday virtual superintendents huddle they continue to struggle with low student attendance, first due to the flooding and now due to illnesses. Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett told Kentucky...
Comments / 0