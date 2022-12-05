ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lick, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
BATH COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man who died in fire in Bath County identified

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) The man who died in the fire has been identified as 74-year-old Williams Fields, according to the Bath County coroner. A house fire in Bath County Tuesday morning left one man dead. According to the Bath County coroner, the fire happened around 6 a.m. in the...
BATH COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident

Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern remains on the soggy side. It has been a messy few days here in Kentucky. That mess hasn’t had any time to dry up very much. There have been gaps in the precipitation but not enough to have a major impact on our area.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties

The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a fetus were found on Tuesday. Detectives found a shallow grave on a property in the 5000 block of Paris Pike. The fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further...
q95fm.net

Remains of Unborn Baby Found in Scott County

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation Tuesday following the discovery of the remains of a fetus on Paris Pike. Detectives on the scene also found a shallow grave that was dug on a property. The fetus was taken for testing at the Kentucky State Police...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
WKYT 27

Lexington police say flock cameras proving their worth as council votes to add more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of heated debate, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted Tuesday night to expand its License Plate Reader program. The Lexington Police Department will add 75 flock cameras around the city, increasing the total to 100. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says that number is still relatively small given the size of Lexington, but he says the cameras have already proven their worth.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening. According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train

The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WTVQ

Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71. An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky women accused in drowning death of toddler appear in court

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark County women accused in the death of a toddler appeared in court Monday afternoon. Monica and Erica Goodwin are both facing charges of manslaughter. Both entered pleas of not guilty during Monday’s hearing. Erica Goodwin has also bonded out of jail, while Monica Goodwin has not.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

After tragic flooding, eastern Ky. schools struggling with flu now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents from school districts impacted by the July flooding in eastern Kentucky said during a Tuesday virtual superintendents huddle they continue to struggle with low student attendance, first due to the flooding and now due to illnesses. Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett told Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy