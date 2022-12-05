Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Take A Look Back At Christmas The Year You Were Born
We always tend to get a bit nostalgic during the holidays. We look back at Christmases past and think of loved ones that are no longer with us on the holidays. As we get older, it's all about the kids and remembering how great Christmas time was every year. As...
When you put up Christmas decorations says a lot about your personality
Do you live in the presents? A psychologist says that when you choose to deck the halls this holiday season says a lot about your personality. Carmen Harra, author of “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” claims that whether you put your decorations up before November, in early December or if you leave it for the last minute says a lot about you as a person. If you hang decorations before November, you might have trouble “living in the moment” — but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. “If you’re one of the few people who has had their lights in...
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
Woman regifts present from daughter-in-law by giving it back to her the following Christmas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother-in-law loved cardinals. She loved anything emblazoned with cardinals, and she loved the crimson birds that frequented the trees in her backyard.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
Brothers from Bristol cover house in 50,000 Christmas lights to raise money for charity
Two brothers behind one of Britain’s most festive Christmas displays have once again covered their family home with 50,000 lights to raise money for charity.Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent the last 27 years turning their mother Rosemary’s house, in Brentry, Bristol, into an idyllic winter wonderland and have raised over £90,000 for charity with the effort over the years.This year, their display includes festive lights as well as life-size Santas, snowmen, rope-light shapes, trains, elves and a large reindeer family in the garden.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
bravotv.com
The Exterior of Teresa Giudice’s House Is Glowing for Christmas: “Look How Pretty”
The outside of the RHONJ cast member’s home, which she shares with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is ready for the 2022 holiday season. As Teresa Giudice declared in a December 4 Instagram Story video, “It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas” at her New Jersey home.
Dollar Tree Hack – White Christmas Swag
This Christmas craft tutorial will show you how to transform Dollar Tree Christmas trees into a lovely winter wonderland Christmas swag.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Christmas rest and peace
Christmas is a good time to catch up on your pumpkin pie eating. Pecan pie seems readily available so this too is a good option. Try to drink one glass of eggnog during the season of joy. Eggnog does have some calories and fat grams but one glass won’t hurt you too bad. I don’t recommend drinking a gallon.
Family ditches traditional Christmas cards for photos that represent the 'chaos of parenting'
'It's near impossible if you have young children – so people appreciate a card that emphasizes the challenges of parenting vs. hiding them.'
