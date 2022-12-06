Read full article on original website
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an incident that led to the arrest of two individuals in Amarillo Friday. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant for a home in the 1600 block of S Lincoln Street. Officials […]
How Is Hutchinson County Going To War Against Rise Of Theft?
It's not unusual to see headlines regarding crime. We see our fair share most of the time. However, something seems different this year. For whatever reason, it seems like we're seeing it more than usual. Either way, theft is becoming such a problem that one county sheriff's office in the...
KFDA
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person. According to the release, 21-year-old Joseph Gibbs Jr. is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery, and Randall County Sherriff’s Office for assault of a pregnant person.
KFDA
Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home at S Lincoln Street. According to officials, deputies have arrested two suspects today after using a warrant to search the home. During the search, deputies found cocaine, along with MDMA....
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Child Abduction Attempt
Amarillo Police are on the lookout for a suspect who is being accused of attempted child abduction. The attempt happened on Cimmaron Avenue on Saturday, December 3 at 6:45. The victim was approached by an unknown man, who grabbed her and tried to leave. Lucky for her, the victim was able to get away and get to safety.
Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo
Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
Amarillo Man Had Plans To Blow Up Tascosa High School
I'm just going to cut right to the chase here. Bombs going off in people's backyards will always be a cause for concern. I know I hear things pop off randomly when I'm just sitting at home, and I immediately pop up, go outside, and take a look at where the sound came from.
APD investigating possible incident in west Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday. According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday. Police said they […]
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
abc7amarillo.com
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to police finding gun, marijuana
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested Friday with a gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession after trying to run from police after a traffic stop. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers made a traffic stop in the 3500 block of SW 45th Avenue. Joel...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
KFDA
Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
Amarillo area reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 50 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 415 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 50 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,181 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
news4sanantonio.com
Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
KFDA
New animal management and welfare outreach coordinator to focus on the youth
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has a new outreach coordinator who will be focusing on teaching the younger generations about positive pet ownership responsibilities. The hope is it will lower the extreme high volume of pets in the shelter and those who are put down.
Issues Still Causing Problems With Water Bills. When Will It End?
Well, surely this isn't how this all was supposed to go. Remember when the City said that there would be a small interruption in your ability to pay your water bill, but that the system would be back up and running in no time?. Looks like there are issues still...
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
