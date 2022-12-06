ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
HAMBURG, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Bethlehem

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
BETHLEHEM, PA
beckerspayer.com

Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania

Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
sauconsource.com

Amid Deteriorating Relations with L. Saucon, Hellertown Council Plans Special Meeting

Hellertown Borough Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Saucon Valley Compost Center and to address the potential for litigation with Lower Saucon Township amid the two municipalities’ deteriorating relationship. The compost center’s operation has long been a joint venture involving...

