From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
WFMZ-TV Online
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
‘Beautiful’ hotel OK’d along Easton’s Centre Square, despite no parking
Easton is in line for its second brand-new hotel being eyed for a 2024 opening. The city’s planning commission on Wednesday night gave final approval with conditions to a seven-story hotel at 1-6 Centre Square. Approval of the proposal from Downtown Easton restaurateur Mick Gjevukaj’s Two Square Properties LLC...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
Philadelphia Premium Outlets Augments Seasonal Shopping Appeal with Dec. 10 Party
Philadelphia Premium Outlets is hosting a Dec. 10 onsite holiday event. As if its shopping opportunities aren’t enough, The Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Limerick, is adding another reason to stop by this weekend. Its 2022 holiday celebration takes place Dec. 10 from 1–3 PM. The afternoon, with appeal to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket. Perfect Touch Sports, offering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bethlehem
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania
Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
WFMZ-TV Online
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
sauconsource.com
Amid Deteriorating Relations with L. Saucon, Hellertown Council Plans Special Meeting
Hellertown Borough Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Saucon Valley Compost Center and to address the potential for litigation with Lower Saucon Township amid the two municipalities’ deteriorating relationship. The compost center’s operation has long been a joint venture involving...
WFMZ-TV Online
New 'Tacos & Coffee' eatery serving up unique creations from two delicious worlds in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Cappuccino, carne asada and a compelling story of redemption can be found at a new business in upper Bucks County. Tacos & Coffee, a takeout eatery offering Mexican cuisine, specialty coffee drinks and more, opened Saturday at 240 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown. The business is...
