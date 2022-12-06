ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

9&10 News

Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud

Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
CADILLAC, MI
Up North Voice

Just married!

Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

What’s Happening In Northern Michigan: Spreading Cheer with Holiday Events

Looking for some winter activities? Erin Murphey from West Michigan Tourist Association has details on what family fun you can have. Santa Claus is headed to Northern Michigan! Head to Mackinaw City this weekend to check out Christmas in the City, a Mackinaw Tradition since 1882. On Friday, December 9th, you can catch the Christmas Parade of Lights & Annual Tree Lighting starting at 6pm. The parade will process along Central Avenue and visitors will be able to also enjoy cookies & cocoa, a visit with Santa, and carols as you countdown to the lighting of the tree! Then on Saturday, December 10th, enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa at Audie’s Restaurant from 9-11:00 am – yum! Both of these great events are sponsored by the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and additional details can be found on their website.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
MLive

Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice

ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man

Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
9&10 News

Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County

Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputy found an owl injured and lying on the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalkaska man charged with 3rd-degree CSC against teenager

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Kalkaska has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct against a teenager, according to Michigan State Police. Jacob Konsdorf, 19, was arraigned last week in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County for one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-15).
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

MSP move will impact Missaukee County

MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Property Watch: Updated Country Living In Cedar

Classic lines with modern convenience – these are the hallmarks of this three-bedroom home in Cedar (12841 S Solon Rd, Cedar; $365,000; MLS #6506042074). This 1930 farmhouse features hardwood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. There’s plenty of space to gather inside – over 2,100 square feet – with sightlines throughout the semi-open plan.
CEDAR, MI
9&10 News

Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI

