Police identify Michigan woman fatally hit by car while walking dog, suspect charged
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Michigan woman has been charged after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a woman and her dog in Leelanau County. Christen Kelly Landry of Lake Leelanau was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Leelanau County on Friday for operating under the influence causing death.
Grinch Arrested for Assaulting a Reindeer in Traverse City
You can’t make this stuff up – the Traverse City Police Department says they arrested the Grinch over the weekend. Officers say a man dressed as the Grinch was arrested for assaulting another man dressed as a reindeer. It all happened at a Christmas party. Guests at the...
MI village employees got paid twice; official quits
The village manager in a northern Michigan community has resigned after an investigation of $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers.
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
Which Cast Member of “The Andy Griffith Show” Was From Petoskey, Michigan?
Which regular cast member of “The Andy Griffith Show” was born in Petoskey, Michigan? Was it Andy? Barney? Aunt Bee? Opie? Ernest T. Bass? Helen Crump? Thelma Lou? Gomer? Goober? Floyd the barber?. Ten times NO. The Michigander who became one of Mayberry’s most beloved characters was Hal...
Up North Voice
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
What’s Happening In Northern Michigan: Spreading Cheer with Holiday Events
Looking for some winter activities? Erin Murphey from West Michigan Tourist Association has details on what family fun you can have. Santa Claus is headed to Northern Michigan! Head to Mackinaw City this weekend to check out Christmas in the City, a Mackinaw Tradition since 1882. On Friday, December 9th, you can catch the Christmas Parade of Lights & Annual Tree Lighting starting at 6pm. The parade will process along Central Avenue and visitors will be able to also enjoy cookies & cocoa, a visit with Santa, and carols as you countdown to the lighting of the tree! Then on Saturday, December 10th, enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa at Audie’s Restaurant from 9-11:00 am – yum! Both of these great events are sponsored by the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and additional details can be found on their website.
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
UpNorthLive.com
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man
Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County
Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Investigator would have recommended firing Charlevoix police chief, had he not retired
Former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerald Doan's retirement came during an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, and prevented investigators from recommending he be fired. That's according to a memo from the city. A police department employee accused Doan of “repeated and regularly inappropriate conduct on the basis of sex.”. The unnamed...
WILX-TV
Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputy found an owl injured and lying on the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.
traverseticker.com
Local Restaurateurs Worried About Elimination of Tip Credit: “Existential Threat” to Industry
Traverse City restaurateurs are bracing for a Michigan Court of Appeals hearing Tuesday that could determine if a planned minimum wage hike and elimination of the state’s tip credit in February will proceed – a move owners say would make restaurants unsustainable and pose an “existential threat” to the industry.
WWMTCw
Kalkaska man charged with 3rd-degree CSC against teenager
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Kalkaska has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct against a teenager, according to Michigan State Police. Jacob Konsdorf, 19, was arraigned last week in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County for one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-15).
wilcoxnewspapers.com
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
Water-protecting green infrastructure installed at Meijer’s Traverse City parking lot
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Renovation plans at Meijer’s busy Traverse City store recently led to a $1.15 million effort to keep hundreds of thousands of gallons of stormwater from rushing off the parking lot into Kids Creek, a small stream which flows into the Boardman River just before it spills into Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.
leelanauticker.com
Property Watch: Updated Country Living In Cedar
Classic lines with modern convenience – these are the hallmarks of this three-bedroom home in Cedar (12841 S Solon Rd, Cedar; $365,000; MLS #6506042074). This 1930 farmhouse features hardwood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. There’s plenty of space to gather inside – over 2,100 square feet – with sightlines throughout the semi-open plan.
Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
