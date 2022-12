CHICAGO (CBS) – The Metra holiday train ride for Saturday may be sold out but you can still experience catch a glimpse.The Metra Electric train will feature Santa and his elves on board.It leaves from the University Park Station at 11 a.m. heading to Millennium Station.The holiday train will leave Millennium Park and head back south, at 2:15 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO