Here's Where You May Have Seen The Cast Of "Devotion" Before They Landed In The Film

By Michele Bird
 2 days ago

There's a new set of wingmen getting ready for takeoff.

Eli Ade / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Based on Adam Makos' 2015 book of the same name, Devotion highlights the inspiring true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black U.S. Navy aviator.

Eli Ade / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jonathan Majors ( The Harder They Fall , The Last Black Man in San Francisco ) portrays Jesse, alongside Glen Powell ( Hidden Figures , Scream Queens ) who plays his fellow pilot and friend Tom Hudner.

Eli Ade / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

I've rounded up where you else the cast was been featured before landing a role in Devotion . Take a look:

To start, Jonathan Majors plays Jesse Brown.

Eli Ade / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before that, he starred as Atticus Freeman in Lovecraft Country .

Bad Robor / Monkeypaw Prod / Warner Bros. TV / Courtesy Alamy

Glen Powell plays Tom Hudner.

Eli Ade / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

He portrayed another aviator named "Hangman" in Top Gun: Maverick .

Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Christina Jackson plays Daisy Brown.

© Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Between 2016 and 2017, she appeared in almost 30 episodes of Outsiders as Sally-Ann.

Lewis Jacobs / © WGN America / Courtesy Everett Collection

Joe Jonas plays Marty Goode.

Eli Ade / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

While he's best known for his vocal talents on stage, he also showcased his acting skills as Shane in the Camp Rock film series.

Alan Sacks Productions / Courtesy Alamy

Thomas Sadoski plays Dick Cevoli.

Michael Tullberg / FilmMagic

One of his best-known roles was Matt in the CBS series Life in Pieces .

Darren Michaels / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

Serinda Swan plays Elizabeth Taylor.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

If you're a fan of Coroner, you'll know her best as Dr. Jenny Cooper.

© CW / Muse Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Daren Kagasoff plays Bill Koenig.

Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

For many years, he had a recurring lead role as Ricky Underwood in The Secret Life of the American Teenager .

Randy Holmes / © ABC Family / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nick Hargrove plays Carol Mohring.

Michael Tullberg / FilmMagic

He was recently featured as Parker Wagner-Caine in the TV reboot of Charmed .

Michael Courtney / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Finally, Spencer Neville plays Bo Lavery.

JC Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In 2019, he played Soren O'Connor in The Obituary of Tunde Johnson .

© Wolfe Releasing / Courtesy Everett Collection

Have you already seen Devotion ? Share what you thought of it in the comments!

