Macon, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
GEORGIA STATE
atlinq.com

‘The People Have Spoken’: Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock Declares Victory in Georgia Run-Off for Senate

On December 6, 2022, after long drawn-out political race for the Senate seat in Georgia, Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock declares victory after run-off with Republican former football running back Herschel J. Walker. Warnock received 51.37% of the popular vote (1,816,096) to Republican contender Herschel Walker getting 48.63% (1,719,483). Warnock...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Giddens School, Chester

The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
CHESTER, GA
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Governor Kemp plans tax cuts

Georgia’s governor wants to make tax cuts even bigger next year. Brian Kemp told state lawmakers during a biennial three-day meeting in Athens he currently plans to return two-billion-dollars in surplus back to taxpayers in 2023. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT prepares for winter weather

ATLANTA, GA – It’s the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week (Dec. 5-9) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is reminding the public of its efforts year-round to prepare for the winter weather season. Winter officially arrives Dec. 21. “Each year we take a...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels

ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
MACON, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Georgia?

Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA

Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
MACON, GA
upr.org

Eating the Past: Georgia's boiled peanuts

On this episode of Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders explores the history of peanuts in Georgia and the American South. Ja historian of Latin America at Utah State and his family’s cook. He grew up in the rural South and loves its regional cuisine, but a study abroad trip to the Yucatán when he was a teenager really awakened him to international food culture.
GEORGIA STATE

