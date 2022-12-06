Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
atlinq.com
‘The People Have Spoken’: Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock Declares Victory in Georgia Run-Off for Senate
On December 6, 2022, after long drawn-out political race for the Senate seat in Georgia, Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock declares victory after run-off with Republican former football running back Herschel J. Walker. Warnock received 51.37% of the popular vote (1,816,096) to Republican contender Herschel Walker getting 48.63% (1,719,483). Warnock...
WRDW-TV
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
WMAZ
Houston County's Cullen Talton marks 50 years as Georgia's longest-serving active sheriff
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton is the state's longest-serving active sheriff. That's according to the Georgia Sheriff's Association. Sheriff Cullen Talton is in the middle of his 13th term. He says it's been a long time, but that being at the sheriff's office is his life and he looks forward to coming to work every day.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Giddens School, Chester
The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
wgxa.tv
Budding business: First medical marijuana facility set to come to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Could plans to light a joint for pain go up in flames?. CEO of Truelieve Cannabis Corp Kim Rivers hopes not--"We'll be out and ready as soon as we get the green light," Rivers said. "Medical cannabis is not a red or blue issue its a human...
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Governor Kemp plans tax cuts
Georgia’s governor wants to make tax cuts even bigger next year. Brian Kemp told state lawmakers during a biennial three-day meeting in Athens he currently plans to return two-billion-dollars in surplus back to taxpayers in 2023. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT prepares for winter weather
ATLANTA, GA – It’s the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week (Dec. 5-9) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is reminding the public of its efforts year-round to prepare for the winter weather season. Winter officially arrives Dec. 21. “Each year we take a...
Albany Herald
Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels
ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
41nbc.com
Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Georgia?
Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
DFCS worker speaks out citing employees are overworked and burned out
ATLANTA — An employee for the Division of Family and Children Services is offering new insight into the problems that caused hundreds of people to not receive their SNAP benefits on time last month. It left many of those people in a desperate situation. The Georgia Department of Human...
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
5 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2022
Five Georgia law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2022. Eight officers were killed while ser...
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
upr.org
Eating the Past: Georgia's boiled peanuts
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders explores the history of peanuts in Georgia and the American South. Ja historian of Latin America at Utah State and his family’s cook. He grew up in the rural South and loves its regional cuisine, but a study abroad trip to the Yucatán when he was a teenager really awakened him to international food culture.
