Elizabethtown, NC

bladenonline.com

TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR

The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time Maintenance Supervisor. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Must hold or be able to obtain Collections (CS-2) certification. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING GENERAL MAINTENANCE WORKER

The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time General Maintenance Worker. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Homestead Christian School Welcomes New Principal

A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.
DUBLIN, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project A Heartwarming Experience

Elizabethtown, N.C—Beta Club members from Clarkton School of Discovery have adopted 75 “angels” from the Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project. Under the guidance of their club advisor, Elizabeth Priest, and the support of their families, Clarkton’s Beta students are going above and beyond a Beta’s call to serve. “I am so proud of these students,” said Priest. “When the ‘angels’ arrived, the students were so excited and because so many opted to shop for more than one child, we had to request additional angels from DSS.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Public Welcome to the Open House For The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown

The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown specializes in cutting, coloring, and styling hair. Crystal Hayes and her daughter Kayla announced they would hold an Open House this coming Monday, December 12, 2022, starting at 4:30 pm. There will be refreshments and door prize drawings for those who attend the Open House....
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WRAL

Cumberland schools spokesman: Safety is top priority

Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out at the hospital after an accident. Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out...
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
uncw.edu

Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023

UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Headlines…50 Years Ago

*Two newly elected County Commissioners were sworn in. They were C. Edgar Stevens, Jr. and Robert. G.(Bobby) Roberts. Ballard E. Carroll, 16 year veteran of the board was elected Chairman. *Two new members of the Bladen Board of Education,, J. Martin Wilson and C.O Bridger, were also. sworn in. *Major...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

