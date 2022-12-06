Read full article on original website
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time Maintenance Supervisor. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Must hold or be able to obtain Collections (CS-2) certification. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING GENERAL MAINTENANCE WORKER
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time General Maintenance Worker. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Bladen County town hopes to revitalize a Black neighborhood with new community center
Elizabethtown’s modern and vibrant downtown is the product of millions of dollars of public and private investment. Trees line Broad Street, surrounded by brick sidewalks and inviting storefronts. But a few miles down the road in the New Town neighborhood, where many of Elizabethtown’s Black residents live, dilapidated and...
Robeson Early College seniors make big discovery, lead in UNC drinking water
CHAPEL HILL — This week, the Environment, Health and Safety department at UNC Chapel Hill was
Homestead Christian School Welcomes New Principal
A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.
Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project A Heartwarming Experience
Elizabethtown, N.C—Beta Club members from Clarkton School of Discovery have adopted 75 “angels” from the Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project. Under the guidance of their club advisor, Elizabeth Priest, and the support of their families, Clarkton’s Beta students are going above and beyond a Beta’s call to serve. “I am so proud of these students,” said Priest. “When the ‘angels’ arrived, the students were so excited and because so many opted to shop for more than one child, we had to request additional angels from DSS.”
Public Welcome to the Open House For The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown
The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown specializes in cutting, coloring, and styling hair. Crystal Hayes and her daughter Kayla announced they would hold an Open House this coming Monday, December 12, 2022, starting at 4:30 pm. There will be refreshments and door prize drawings for those who attend the Open House....
Cumberland schools spokesman: Safety is top priority
Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out at the hospital after an accident. Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out...
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023
UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
Columbus County delays swearing in sheriff who resigned after making racist remarks but was soon reelected
Columbus County has delayed swearing in its sheriff, due to election protests. Jody Greene was re-elected, even though he resigned from office in October after he was caught on tape making racist remarks about Black deputies. Greene stepped down, after a judge suspended him and the district attorney filed a...
County OKs employee raises, hiring bonuses for ‘hard-to-fill’ positions
Sampson County leaders on Monday approved implementing 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time county staff, effective Jan. 1, 2023, a
Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Community events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to get you or the kids in the Christmas spirit, lots of fun things are going on this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday with a friendly competition among first responders. You can join Leland Police along with Leland...
Proposed development for Wilmington riverfront is one step closer to fruition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A proposed development on Wilmington’s south riverfront that will have residential and commercial space, is one step closer to becoming reality. The Wilmington Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning 7.4 acres of land on Surry Street for the “Proximity at Dram Tree” project.
Cumberland County school bus overturns with 24 students inside
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There are no life-threatening injuries.
Bladen County Headlines…50 Years Ago
*Two newly elected County Commissioners were sworn in. They were C. Edgar Stevens, Jr. and Robert. G.(Bobby) Roberts. Ballard E. Carroll, 16 year veteran of the board was elected Chairman. *Two new members of the Bladen Board of Education,, J. Martin Wilson and C.O Bridger, were also. sworn in. *Major...
