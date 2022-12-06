ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Is Stepping into the Spotlight to Honor Queen Elizabeth II's Legacy This Holiday Season

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnNqj_0jZGvCVo00

It will be a royal family affair this holiday season as Kate Middleton steps into the solo spotlight to host Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15. This is the second year for the concert, but King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be in attendance because the event will be dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II .

Last year’s concert honored first responders and healthcare workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic. It’s only fitting that this year’s concert honors the late Queen and the values she “demonstrated throughout her life , including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others,” noted the Buckingham Palace statement. Kate hopes to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring” through music during the holiday season.

The Princess of Wales made a big splash last year, not only for her stunning red Catherine Walker coat dress but also for her piano duet with Scottish singer Tom Walker . Let’s hope this year brings about another musical surprise from the talented royal — with Spice Girl Mel C. making an appearance, could a Kate-Sporty Spice number be in the works? We are going to add that to our Christmas list for Santa because that pop-culture moment would make it a December to remember.

Prince William will be speaking during the 2022 holiday special and Catherine Zeta-Jones will narrate the Christmas Eve broadcast. So, it’s going to be a memorable and poignant event for the entire royal family as they honor the 70-year legacy Queen Elizabeth II left behind.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8e2y_0jZGvCVo00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

lovecoffee
3d ago

Hey “SheKnows” apparently you know nothing! Its Princess Catherine of Wales!

Reply
7
Related
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
BOSTON, MA
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years

Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
epicstream.com

‘Harsh’ Kate Middleton Photo in Harry & Meghan Trailer Shows Meghan Markle’s ‘Pure Jealousy’ Toward Prince Harry’s Sister-In-Law, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of attacking the royal family due to their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One royal expert claimed that they were jealous of Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle Agreed To Use Kate Middleton's 'Harsh' Photo Due To Jealousy?. The first promo for Prince Harry and Meghan...
epicstream.com

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla ‘Appalled’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Docuseries? Senior Royals Reportedly ‘Not Worried but Wearied’ With Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries is expected to affect the royal family. According to a new report, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are not bothered, but they are tired of the Sussexes. How Did King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla React To Prince Harry And...
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
SheKnows

SheKnows

83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy