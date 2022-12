Westwood, MA --- Seven WPI fall student-athletes were named to the sixth-annual NEWMAC All-Sportsmanship Team, as announced as part of the league's postseason award program. Seniors Kelsey Leach (Tolland, MA), Nini Acquista (Longmeadow, MA) and Maddie Sanborn (Londonderry, NH) were Women's Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball's selections respectively while football's pick was junior Drew Plunkett (Medway, MA) and men's soccer's honoree was Mason Perham (Hampden, MA). Women's Cross Country was represented by sophomore Elie Bowman (Montville, CT) while classmate Sean Corman (Waterford, CT) was Men's Cross Country's awardee.

