PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) was awarded a 2019 Special Transportation Circumstance (STC) Federal Grant to replace the current timber pile approaches (both east and west ends) with steel H-pile and pre-cast concrete tubs on two historic bridges (P-125 and P-131) in the Sioux Falls area. The upgrade is necessary to move 286,000 pound railcars across the bridges. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is the lead Federal agency for compliance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (Section 106) which relates to these two historic bridges. Both bridges are on the South Dakota State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) historical list.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO