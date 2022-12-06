Read full article on original website
Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union. The work for First Student, a national company that provides transportation for Amarillo ISD students. A news release says some issues that need to...
‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank was created about a year ago with the help of some of the churches in Tulia. Some of the pastors and ministers said they saw a need in the community and started a food bank. “We see the need that they...
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
New animal management and welfare outreach coordinator to focus on the youth
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has a new outreach coordinator who will be focusing on teaching the younger generations about positive pet ownership responsibilities. The hope is it will lower the extreme high volume of pets in the shelter and those who are put down.
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
Amarillo zoo opens winter camp registration
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child. Children who attend the...
Holiday skits are back at the downtown library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To continue a long-running tradition, holiday skits are back at the Amarillo Public Library. The last couple of years, holiday skits have been virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the library is happy to announce that holiday skits will be in person at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th St.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals. The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour...
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Busted Sewer Line Spells Bad News For Amarillo Civic Center
A press release issued by the City of Amarillo earlier this afternoon spelled out the bad news. A busted sewer line is going to be causing some inconvenience when you head to the Amarillo Civic Center. What Happened At The Civic Center. The press release refers to it as a...
Amarillo College 1 of 3 colleges to receive Texas Pathways RODEO award
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it is one of three recipients of a Recognition of Dedication to Educational Outcomes (RODEO) Award. The RODEO awards recognizes colleges for their work related to implementation and scaling of the Texas Pathways strategy. “These colleges are deeply engaged with the...
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
Court Documents: Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School, skip town
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
