ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank was created about a year ago with the help of some of the churches in Tulia. Some of the pastors and ministers said they saw a need in the community and started a food bank. “We see the need that they...
TULIA, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo zoo opens winter camp registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child. Children who attend the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Holiday skits are back at the downtown library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To continue a long-running tradition, holiday skits are back at the Amarillo Public Library. The last couple of years, holiday skits have been virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the library is happy to announce that holiday skits will be in person at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th St.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals. The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College 1 of 3 colleges to receive Texas Pathways RODEO award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it is one of three recipients of a Recognition of Dedication to Educational Outcomes (RODEO) Award. The RODEO awards recognizes colleges for their work related to implementation and scaling of the Texas Pathways strategy. “These colleges are deeply engaged with the...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy