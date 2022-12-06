Read full article on original website
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
pv-magazine-usa.com
NREL projects renewable generation could approach 70% by 2035
A National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) study projects that solar and wind generation combined would approach 70% by 2035, in a lowest-cost grid. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives will drive an increased pace of renewable deployment, NREL projects, as shown by the black line at the top of the nearby image. Other lines in the image show NREL’s projections from prior years, when there were no IRA incentives.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How clean energy technologies achieve commercial success
Research and development is vital in the development of new technologies, yet they have many obstacles to overcome before they can move from the lab to the marketplace. Analysts from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Joint Institute for Strategic Energy Analysis (JISEA), and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) analyzed case studies of the first commercialization of four clean energy technologies: thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, wind turbines, dual-stage evaporators for refrigeration, and fuel cells for material handling equipment.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
pv-magazine-usa.com
New Jersey boosts solar with new Competitive Solar Incentive program
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) established the Competitive Solar Incentive (CSI) program, a new program designed to encourage grid scale solar generation in the Garden State. CSI is a key part of the state’s Successor Solar Incentive initiative (SuSI), which was enacted by the board in 2021, and is expected to significantly increase the state’s solar program at a lower cost for ratepayers. The order states that the goal of the program is to “continue the fight against climate change by increasing the supply of electricity that New Jersey consumers receive from clean solar energy and to bring down the costs of solar generation in the state.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Don’t let the solar lights go out in California
Next-generation factories promise a brighter future for solar manufacturing The digital transformation of scalable and cost-effective solar manufacturing is key to enabling the anticipated growth in clean energy alternatives. American Battery Factory to build Tucson, Arizona battery cell gigafactory The battery Gigafactory will bring 300 initial full-time jobs, scaling up...
PV Tech
Construction group PCL launches solar divisions in the US, Canada and Australia
Construction group PCL has launched a dedicated solar division called PCL Solar with branches in the US, Canada and Australia. The creation of the division and its growth will support the increased demand for solar projects in the US, in particular due to the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act last August which is set to accelerate the country’s appetite for solar PV in the coming years.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Market headwinds persist through 2023 for rapid deployment of renewable energy, report finds
Despite a market hamstrung by rising costs, supply chain disruption, trade policy uncertainty, inflation and interconnection delays, renewable energy deployments are expected to ramp up in the next two years, buoyed by clean energy incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act. In Deloitte’s 2023 Renewable Energy Outlook, the global consulting group...
myscience.org
New tech’s potential to significantly reduce energy storage costs
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ,...
TechCrunch
American Battery Factory’s first ‘gigafactory’ inches toward reality
Over the course of a decade, ABF says it will pump around $1.2 billion into the facility, claiming it will be the “country’s largest gigafactory” for lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells when it’s completed, with a footprint of about 2 million square feet. ABF estimates it’ll eventually bring 1,000 additional jobs to the city.
satnews.com
Sencinet’s 5-Year HTS capacity commitment on Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE Satellite
Telesat, a satellite operator, and Sencinet, an integrator of managed services and solutions, announced Sencinet’s 5-year high-throughput satellite (HTS) capacity commitment to modernize and expand the Petrobras oil and gas connectivity network. The innovative design of Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite was a key differentiator in the managed solution...
