neurologylive.com
Working Towards Lowering ARIA Rates, Reducing Amyloid Plaques: Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN
The behavioral neurologist at the Barrow Neurological Institute detailed the significance of low rates of ARIA found in lecanemab, and the direction of anti-amyloid therapies in the future. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "Since we know the ARIA rates tend to occur on the front end, in...
Roche Gets FDA Clearance for CSF Beta-Amyloid and Phospho-Tau Alzheimer Disease Assays
The Elecsys pTau181 and Abeta42 cerebrospinal fluid assays achieved 90% concordance with amyloid PET scans, according to Roche’s announcement. The assays are approved for use with the cobas fully automated immunoassay analyzers. According to an announcement from Roche, the company’s Alzheimer disease (AD) cerebrospinal fluid Elecsys assays—including beta-amyloid1-42 CSF...
Building the Biomarker Panel in Neurology: Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein
As the treatment paradigm for neurologic diseases rapidly progresses, the need for more thorough biomarker tools to measure disease progression and severity has increased, and in recent years, GFAP has emerged as a valuable candidate to add to the existing panel. This piece is part of the This Year in...
Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia Shows Short-Term Potential to Improve Trauma-Related Nightmares
More than half of the patients who reported at least 1 trauma-related nightmare showed decreases after starting brief behavioral treatment. Recently published findings from a study (NCT02571452) of military veterans with insomnia suggested that brief behavioral treatment for insomnia (BBTI) may help reduce trauma-related nightmares; however, the effects of this intervention were not maintained at 6-month follow-up.
Reimaging the Approach to Treating Alzheimer Agitation: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the way to attack Alzheimer agitation and why drug solutions often fall short. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "If you think about the things that cause agitation,...
Therapeutic Potential of ALZ-801 in High-Risk Alzheimer Disease: Susan Abushakra, MD
The chief medical officer of Alzheon provided perspective on new phase 2 findings assessing the investigational agent ALZ-801 in patients with early Alzheimer disease and a genetic predisposition. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "The other exciting thing is that these effects on imaging and cognitive outcomes look...
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — December 9, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending December 2, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
Ultraprocessed Food Consumption Association With Increased Risk of Cognitive Decline
Percentage of daily energy from ultraprocessed food was associated with cognitive decline in participants younger than 60 years, suggesting the importance of preventive interventions in middle-aged adults. Findings from the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health showed that consumption of ultraprocessed foods (UPF) greater than 19.9% of total daily calories...
Expanding the Pathways to Treat Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine detailed the need for improved biomarkers of dementia with Lewy bodies and whether research in Alzheimer disease helps propel the field. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "While we learned...
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
