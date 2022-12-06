Jonesboro, Ark. – A local business was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday in Jonesboro. It happened right around 2 AM on December 7 at Kum and Go, 680 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Most of the details in the felony report are masked by police. A single suspect is listed in the report, which says the business was robbed with a firearm.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO