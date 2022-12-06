Read full article on original website
Arkansas State announces multiple basketball ticket promotions
Arkansas State Athletics has announced several basketball ticket promotions for fans covering the month of December as well as the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The Red Wolves take on Southeast Missouri State in men’s basketball action on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and fans will be...
Youngest U.S. Black mayor elected in Arkansas
EARLE, Ark. — Jaylen Smith was elected the mayor of Earle, Ark., on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election. Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results. Smith announced...
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
New Dollar General Store Opens in Arkansas
Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Monday in Lawrence County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 5. It was located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) north-northwest of Black Rock, or about 30 miles northwest of Jonesboro. The USGS reported the...
“We have to take steps forward”: Trumann Mayoral candidates on the future
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Many hit the polls in Trumann on Tuesday as the mayor’s race came down to a runoff between Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg. This means whoever wins the race will replace current Mayor Barbara Lewallen, who only got 16% of the votes on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
More details released in Monette man’s death
MONETTE. (KAIT) - A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested in connection with a Monette man’s death after his body was found on the side of a highway. Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas. In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative...
Police investigating convenience store armed robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Jonesboro convenience store at gunpoint. According to the initial incident report, a white man entered the Kum & Go at 680 Southwest Dr. around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. A 21-year-old cashier reported the man robbed the...
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
Water plant gets major upgrade after million-dollar grant
PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - In Cross County, many small towns won’t have to worry about brown water anymore thanks to a major influx of money from the state. Parkin received $1.8 million that will go towards upgrading its water plant which has not been updated since it was built in 1974.
Gas station robbed at gunpoint
Jonesboro, Ark. – A local business was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday in Jonesboro. It happened right around 2 AM on December 7 at Kum and Go, 680 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Most of the details in the felony report are masked by police. A single suspect is listed in the report, which says the business was robbed with a firearm.
