Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages. The Ashburn native was chosen as Miss Virginia earlier this year and will be among 51 women competing for the Miss America 2023 title from Dec. 12-15 at Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.
Inside Nova
Plan to lower speed limit near Battlefield High School advances
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway and...
Inside Nova
Information sought in Culpeper man's Fairfax death
Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a 32-year-old Culpeper man in a Fairfax County work zone this morning. At approximately 12:58 a.m., a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 60, VSP reported in a press release.
Inside Nova
Winning spirit: Students rally at Freedom High School as football team heads to state finals
For about an hour Friday afternoon, it almost felt like the last day of school at Freedom High in Woodbridge. Students cheered on their way out, the band played in celebration and the cheer team proudly sashayed about. Rather than marking the end of the school year though, they were...
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats expect to be playing defense in Richmond come 2023
Just like earlier this year, the 2023 General Assembly session will be a case of the art of the possible for Arlington’s all-Democratic, seven-member delegation. “This session is going to be exactly the same [as the previous one] in many, many ways,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a 90-minute work session between legislators and County Board members held Dec. 6.
Inside Nova
Fairfax transportation czar fields questions from McLean Citizens Assn.
McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
Inside Nova
Arlington graduates latest crop of firefighter recruits
They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”
Inside Nova
Road crew worker killed checking on drivers in accident on I-66; driver flees
State police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a road crew worker in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County Thursday morning. Just before 1 a.m., a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit...
Inside Nova
Vienna OKs construction contract for Park St. sidewalk
Vienna Town Council members on Dec. 5 voted 7-0 to authorize a $93,454 construction-services contract with Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP regarding a future sidewalk along the east side of Park Street, N.E., between Ayr Hill Avenue and Albea Court, N.E. Services include construction management, quality control, and required state...
Inside Nova
Langley, Madison, Marshall football players chosen all-region
Multiple players from the Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen were chosen to the all-6D North Region high-school football first and second teams for their performances during the 2022 fall season. Madison’s Justin Counts was the region’s Coach of the Year. Making first team offense from the...
Inside Nova
Police: Three Prince William County teens overdose on fentanyl; one dies
Since the beginning of the month, three Prince William County teenagers have overdosed, and one died, after consuming counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, police say. On Dec. 3, officers were called to a home in the Manassas area for an unresponsive 17-year-old boy, Prince William County police 1st Sgt....
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats prep plan (if needed) for 2023 School Board caucus
Whether they will need it or not remains an open question, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Dec. 7 approved the timing and rules for a 2023 School Board caucus. The action also sets a filing window of Jan. 2 through Feb. 22 for those seeking the Democratic endorsement...
Inside Nova
Public safety initiative rolled out as Prince William County's violent crime rates rise
Prince William County is taking the first steps to combat rising violent crime. County officials presented an outline for a new Community Safety Initiative to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. “It’s not just violence we’re talking about; it’s anything that could impact our community,” said Deputy County Executive...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years
In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year. "I'm proud and grateful to have played a role in ensuring these opportunities for our diverse community. And I look forward to the continuing success of Fairfax County and the region," Gross said at this week's board meeting. She joked that she had practiced her speech in front of the mirror and said she did not plan on getting emotional.
Inside Nova
Culpeper Christmas Parade 2022
Hundreds of families turned out for the Culpeper’s annual Sheriff’s Office Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. The parade ran from Main Street through Mason Street. Parade participants included cars and trucks outfitted with string lights, high school band members and even Santa Claus.
Inside Nova
Having served since 1996, Fairfax supervisor to call it quits in 2023
It wasn’t a big surprise, seeing as she’s served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 1996, but Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) announced Dec. 6 that she would not seek an eighth term next November and instead retire Dec. 31, 2023. Gross recalled how when she moved...
Inside Nova
Culpeper pair charged after fentanyl, firearms found in search
Two Culpeper residents were charged Thursday with drug and firearm felonies stemming from an investigation conducted by The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
Inside Nova
Vienna leaders reverse course, OK housing proposal
In an unusual move Dec. 5, the Vienna Town Council reconsidered and reversed its Nov. 14 denial of a final development plat for a two-house subdivision being built by Apex Developers LLC at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Members had not been happy with the driveway of an adjacent house the...
Inside Nova
Madison set to play in state football final
There is one game remaining and it’s the biggest of all for the Madison Warhawks. On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Madison (11-3) will play the undefeated and high-scoring Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles (14-0) in the championship game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state football tournament.
Inside Nova
Woman wanted in overdose death of toddler in Gainesville
Prince William County police are searching for a woman wanted on felony homicide and child neglect charges in the fentanyl-related death of her 20-month-old son. Tiffany Nicole Stokes, 37, called police from her former home in the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville just after 3 a.m. on June 23 reporting she was co-sleeping with her toddler and woke to find him unconscious. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Comments / 0