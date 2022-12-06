Read full article on original website
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia event held in Burke County
(BURKE COUNTY, GA) - It's stressful for students as they try to figure out what they want to do with their lives. In Burke County, students got a chance to check out some interesting jobs, that are in high demand. The “Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia” Initiative focuses on changing...
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
Voter learns he's listed as deceased after trying to vote in Georgia runoff
(HEPHZIBAH, GA) - Imagine showing up to vote and finding out some shocking news about yourself. Michael Scott is a retiree, a Hephzibah Georgia resident, and says he proudly served in the United States Navy and the NSA. “I was disturbed. After all that service to my country, I was...
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
Augusta leaves neighbors in the dark about streetlight fixes
News 12's Will Rioux breaks down the results from Election Day and what made it all possible. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Runoff recap: Candidates react to outcome of Georgia race. Updated: 5 hours ago. A day after Raphael Warnock won his...
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
Ga. midterms were record-breaking in more ways than one
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters came out in force in the 2022 midterm elections, shattering midterm turnout records, the state’s elections chief said Wednesday, a day after the state’s Senate runoff. “Georgians have shown that they are very engaged and interested in elections, and we have a system...
North Augusta man shot, NADPS calling shooting attempted murder investigation
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation. According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers […]
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s eSchool offered students some face-to-face fun for its ‘in-person’ STEAM day. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The virtual school is teaching 6th through 12th grade online. They had learning experiments, including building bottle rockets, towers, bridges, and...
Augusta-Richmond County Republican Party reflects on Georgia senate runoff.
Richmond county, Ga. (WFXG) - F OR WEEKS THE AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PARTIES HAVE BEEN HARD AT WORK. now, BOTH PARTIES EAGERLY AWAIT ELECTION RESULTS at EACH OF THEIR HEADQUARTERS. the county has experienced AN UNPRECEDENTED ELECTION SEASON FOR VOTER TURN OUT. NOW, AS AUGUSTANS FROM BOTH SIDES...
Georgia lawmakers highlight priorities for upcoming session
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers hope to tackle healthcare, inflation, and education in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker-elect Jon Burns, Speaker Jan Jones, and Lt. Gov.-Elect Burt Jones spoke about the upcoming legislative session. They said economic relief from inflation is one of their top priorities.
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
