Griner case latest in string of high-profile prisoner swaps

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Delicate negotiations between the United States and Russia led to basketball star Brittney Griner's return Friday in exchange for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, once nicknamed “the Merchant of Death.”. It's the latest in a series of high-profile prisoner swaps involving Americans detained abroad. Here...
Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — A tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help and a call by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution top a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022.
Women sue Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk's decimation of Twitter's workforce...
