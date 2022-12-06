TakeOff's Alleged Killer Was Arrested While Preparing To Leave The Country

Photo: Getty Images

The man who was recently charged with TakeOff's murder was planning to leave the country.



According to a report Fox19 published on Monday, December 5, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested as he was getting ready to leave the U.S. for Mexico. Court records show that Clark received an expedited passport and had a "large amount" of cash on him. The 33-year-old suspect appeared in court on Monday where his lawyer Letitia Quinones told reporters that her client is "innocent." She also claimed that Clark had already planned to go to Mexico for vacation but canceled the trip before his arrest.

“He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” Quinones said.



Clark remained silent during Monday's hearing as he sat in the courtroom while handcuffed and dressed in an orange jail outfit. Quinones said that her client felt "nervous and concerned" because "he's being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of, so how would anyone do in that type of circumstance?” During a hearing last week, Clark's bond was set at $2 million after the court considered him a flight risk.



Clark was arrested and charged last week with the murder of TakeOff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball. The suspect was reportedly caught on camera firing a gun with a win bottle in his hand outside of a bowling alley in Downtown Houston. Clark, who works as a DJ, was there on the night of the shooting along with Cameron Joshua, a second suspect who was also arrested in connection with the shooting. However, Clark didn't provide any details about the shooting upon his arrest. When asked if Clark actually knew the deceased victim, Quinones replied, "we really don’t want to go into the facts at this point.”



TakeOff was laid to rest on November 11 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He was eulogized by Quavo , Offset , his Quality Control family and others.