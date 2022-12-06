Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map
A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
thelivingstonpost.com
Recount in Livingston County results in more votes supporting Proposal 3
The hand recount in Livingston County of ballots cast on Proposal 22-3 has resulted in 4 additional yes votes, and 1 less no vote, a swing of 5 votes in support of the proposal, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to Michigan’s Consititution. In Livingston County,...
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
mitechnews.com
DTE Energy Retires Two Coal Plants On Carbon-Free Goal
DETROIT – DTE Energy Thursday announced the retirement of two coal fired power plants, bringing Southeast Michigan closer to a carbon-free future with more affordable and reliable energy. DTE is also retraining displaced workers for jobs elsewhere in the company. The retirement of the Trenton Channel and St. Clair...
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
wtvbam.com
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner
Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
wtvbam.com
DNR says over 3,600 deer have been harvested in Branch County during 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says over 3,600 deer have been harvested by hunters in Branch County so far in 2022. For the first time this year, hunters in Michigan have to report their deer kill on line to the DNR within 72 hours.
Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
Comments / 1