(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO