Read full article on original website
Related
Don't Stop at Writing Code, Create Business Value
Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
Bear Market(ing) Diaries: Focus on Your Winners
There's a saying in investing circles - bulls are right 29 days a month. Bears are right for only 1 day. That one day erases 29 bull days. Whether that's beautiful or sad or both, we'll let you decide for yourself. We, on the other hand, are here to share some of our.
How Does Economic Recession Affect Colocation?
As a recession seems increasingly likely, companies across industries are bracing. For some sectors, though, the way forward is a little hazy. Some tout data storage as recession-proof, but with little precedence to learn from, what will a recession look like for colocation?. Data storage and cloud companies are some...
How to Vent in Eight Languages
It’s been quite the year so far. Feel free to pause and take a deep breath. If you’re a crypto faithful, you might need to take two, as yet another crypto villain has come to the fore in the last few weeks. While the destructive domino set off...
How I Built a Simple Forex App with Telegram Bots and AWS Lambda
If you work as a freelancer in the digital economy, it is likely that you have a global perspective when it comes to new prospects and collaborators. A huge, worldwide pool of potential clients and opportunities is available to you. For this reason, it's not uncommon for Designers, Marketing Specialists, Web Developers, or Sales Reps to work with business partners which are based in different countries.
What Product Team Structure is Right for You?
There are several different models and concepts available for structuring your product teams. Instead of spending speaks studying to find out, ask yourself the following questions:. What does your business currently need?. What is the main challenge that your product team is facing at the moment?. These questions might help...
Why The Rubber Duck is The Ultimate Hacker Gadget
You may be expecting an article about the well known pen testing tool, the rubber ducky (see here). If you are, sorry to say that you’ve ended up in the wrong place and. might be more up your street. Instead we’re going to talk about the most useful tool...
How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance
This post will talk about my (very) u̶n̶biased opinion about the future of finance built on top of open source and AI. Current monopolies spend an enormous amount of cash on financial data licensing. There are dozens of different asset classes (stocks, options, crypto, NFTs, currencies, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, …) and these often vary based on geography.
Meet Hackernoon Contributor of the 2022 year — How To: Vlad Gukasov!
Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. For me, it’s a recognition of my work on Hackernoon. I very much appreciate that. How do you intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023?. I plan to write new articles about Golang,...
What is Customer Data Platform?
Customer data platforms leverage the vast amount of data generated by customers daily. These tools can collect insights from your website, customer relationship management (CRM), contact center, and so on to help you map the customer journey. Since there are many CDPs, the question now is, which data platforms are...
5 Practices to Shift from Scarcity to Abundance Mindset
Limited number of promotions. Limited opportunities to lead high-visibility projects. Limited number of people who can receive awards. Thinking this way makes winning in corporate parlance equivalent to beating someone else. In order for you to succeed, someone else must fail. In order for you to get what you want, someone else must have less of what they want.
What I Learned as an Entrepreneur in the Past 11 Years
The past 11 years as an entrepreneur changed my life. After going back to India from US in search of becoming an entrepreneur, I definitely found more than what I was expecting. Now, when I am moving on from the company that I co-founded to start a new journey, I thought I could pen down some of my learnings here.
3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests
We are primarily using Webhooks at Terra API. For that reason, I’m writing a guide on why they are often considered to be better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. First, webhooks allow for real-time communication between applications and services. With regular HTTP requests, the client must...
How to Use Splice in JavaScript: Understanding the Array Method
Splice is a Javascript Array method that changes the content of an array by deleting or replacing an existing element or adding a new element in place. In this guide, I will explain how to use the Javascript Array splice method. Developers at any level can read and understand this article.
How the Metaverse Could Affect Mental Health
The impact of tech on mental health is a field of study that is still in its infancy. Things like television, tablets, phones, and computers have begun to reveal both positive and negative influences that technology can have on a person’s state of mind. However, there’s one new development...
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
20K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0