Municipal Elections 12.08.2022
Paso Robles mayor Seve Martin re-elected with nearly 55% of the vote. John Hamon and Chris Bausch re-elected. They each ran unopposed. Mayor Heather Moreno re-elected unanimously. She received all 9,794 votes. Heather Newsom and Susan Funk each re-elected to Atascadero city council. In the Cambria Community Services District, Debra...
Other Stories This Wednesday 12.07.2022
The federal government begins auctioning off more than 370 thousand acres off the California coast for wind farms. 43 companies qualified to bid yesterday. Three leases offered off the central coast went for $40 to 70 million dollars. The auction will continue today. Caltrans says the highway one closure is...
SLO Election Update 12.09.2022
After a month of counting ballots, the San Luis Obispo county election office gave incumbent supervisor Bruce Gibson the victory in the district two race. Gibson with 11,722 votes, which was 13 more votes than the challenger. The Jones campaign committee plans to file for a recount. Eric Gorham says...
Vine Street Victorian Showcase 12.09.2022
Vine Street Victorian Showcase returns to Paso Robles tomorrow night. The free event is from 6-9 on Vine street. Many homes on Vine street will offer entertainment tomorrow night. For more information contact the Paso Robles Main Street office.
Templeton Library Opens 12.07.2022
The Templeton library opens to the public for the first time, yesterday. The Templeton library is now in operation with the help of retired librarians and retired nurses.
Paso Robles City Council 12.07.2022
Last night, the Paso Robles city council went where no council has gone before. They approved a measure which would give the Cal Poly Corporation just over 100,000 to campaign for designation of the Paso Robles airport as a Space Port.
Other Stories This Friday 12.09.2022
Highway one reopens Wednesday afternoon. The highway is now open, but traffic control is in effect from 7 in the morning until 5 each afternoon while the work continues on road repairs. A San Luis Obispo woman arrested yesterday on suspicion of hit and run. 46-year-old Andrea Wilson allegedly struck...
Winter Wonderland Tomorrow in Atascadero 12.09.2022
Snow arriving tomorrow in Atascadero. Winter Wonderland returns to A-town Friday night. Saturday, Vine Street Victorian Christmas returns to Paso Robles.
In Sports 12.09.2022
Atascadero high school football team plays for the state championship tomorrow night at six. Coach Vic Cooper says many are reminded of former coach Larry Welsh, who dominated local high school football several decades ago. The Greyhounds take on San Gabriel tomorrow night. Kick off is at 6:00 tomorrow night,...
Sound Off – Wed 12/07/2022 – Vic Cooper & Melinda Reed
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
In Sports 12.07.2022
The Cal Poly Mustangs name a new football coach. He’s Paul Wolf. Wolf was the team’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator. Wolf was previously head coach at Eastern Washington and Washington State. Former coach Beau Baldwin resigned last week to take a job as offensive coordinator...
