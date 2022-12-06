Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Overland Park approves controversial apartment project at 135th, Antioch
Months later, Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. won approval for an apartment project at 135th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park.
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
Lenexa considering massive mixed-use project along K-10
Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.
Kansas City approves $130M apartment project at blighted hospital site
NorthPoint Development will proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital.
Developers plan apartment conversion at Kansas City’s historic Carnival Building
Investors who earlier this year acquired the 119-year-old Carnival Building in Kansas City hope to begin a $9.8 million multifamily conversion.
bluevalleypost.com
What you need to know about new Overland Park sports arena
The youth and amateur sports complex has been billed as the centerpiece of the much-watched development near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway. The details: For the first phase of the $125 million sports arena, developer Price Brothers Management Co. plans to build 250,000 square feet of the indoor facility on the 277-acre development.
Mission Gateway construction may be delayed later into 2023
It's been almost a year since Mission Gateway's developers released the project's latest iteration, and they will have to wait a little bit longer.
bluevalleypost.com
Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔
Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise. What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.
Rising costs force district to focus on stretching construction dollars
The Blue Springs School District isn’t immune to the effects that rising costs of goods and services have on construction projects.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick best toy stores in Johnson County 🧸
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked readers to give us recommendations for the best toy stores in Johnson County. Their list runs the gamut, whether you’re looking for something new or a bit more vintage. Hopefully, this “5 to Try” gives you some holiday-shopping...
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park
Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
New Irish pub coming to familiar site at Kansas City Power & Light in 2023
Kansas City Power & Light announced Thursday that KC Hooley House, a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar, will open in early 2023.
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
kshb.com
NKC Dental opening new location
"NKC Dental is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." North Kansas City Dental is opening a second location and they are now taking patients. Book your appointment today!
KCTV 5
Overland Park removing trees to fight invasive Emerald Ash Borer
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Overland Park has a plan to remove thousands of trees being wiped out by an invasive beetle. The city says there are about 8,000 ash trees on the streets throughout the city, but some have been eliminated in recent years. The root of the problem...
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
New Whataburger location in Raymore opening Monday
The Whataburger location in Raymore, located on Foxwood Drive, will finally open its doors Monday.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Friday, Dec. 9
JoCo Agency on Aging taps new director — “Carol Colnar was recently named the new deputy director for the Johnson County Area Agency on Aging. Colnar has worked for Johnson County for 21 years. She worked for approximately six years with the Appraiser’s Office prior to joining Aging and Human Services as a Fiscal Supervisor. She remained in this role for 10 years before becoming a Finance Administrator.” [JoCogov.org]
Comments / 0