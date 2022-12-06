ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about new Overland Park sports arena

The youth and amateur sports complex has been billed as the centerpiece of the much-watched development near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway. The details: For the first phase of the $125 million sports arena, developer Price Brothers Management Co. plans to build 250,000 square feet of the indoor facility on the 277-acre development.
Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔

Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise. What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.
Post readers pick best toy stores in Johnson County 🧸

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked readers to give us recommendations for the best toy stores in Johnson County. Their list runs the gamut, whether you’re looking for something new or a bit more vintage. Hopefully, this “5 to Try” gives you some holiday-shopping...
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
NKC Dental opening new location

Evan Crosby

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
JoCo Notes: Friday, Dec. 9

JoCo Agency on Aging taps new director — “Carol Colnar was recently named the new deputy director for the Johnson County Area Agency on Aging. Colnar has worked for Johnson County for 21 years. She worked for approximately six years with the Appraiser’s Office prior to joining Aging and Human Services as a Fiscal Supervisor. She remained in this role for 10 years before becoming a Finance Administrator.” [JoCogov.org]
