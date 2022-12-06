ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU graduate exhibits border artwork

Powerful paintings and photographs of life on the U.S.-Mexico border, including many of her father, who was detained on the Mexican side for 19 years, fill the exhibit “Immigrant Father,” a collection of works by New Mexico State University graduate Analinda Gonzalez. The exhibit is on display at...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?

A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas”

St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas” opens. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Copper Top Concerts’ has performances of “Cancelling Christmas”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 W. Las Cruces Ave. The show is 75 minutes long with no intermission. Tickets are $5. St. Paul’s is also requesting the donation of at least one canned good, which will be donated to Casa de Peregrinos emergency food program. Directed by Diane Schutz and Danielle Gurnea, the cast includes Carley Ludlow, Scott Ludlow, Joan Bissett, Santa Claus, Don Harlow, Pam Fugelso, Avey Barham, Ron Hamelink, Daniel Taylor, Tom Warren, Karen Warren, Corrie Cline, Yvonne Kropf, Maddie Sandell, Thomas Brekke, Johann Brekke, Cindy Kennedy, Leonora Oestereich and Andrea Camunez. New Mexico State University dance instructor Deb Knapp is the show’s choreographer. Doug Robey built the sets.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘Feast Days for Our Lady of Guadalupe’ at Tortugas Pueblo are Dec. 10-12

The annual "Feast Days for our Lady of Guadalupe" at Tortugas Pueblo south of Las Cruces will be held Saturday-Monday, Dec. 10-12, said Tortugas Pueblo President Bill Acosta. “This year our fiesta will be open to the public again, as it had been in previous years prior to the Covid pandemic,” Acosta said. “We do invite the public to join and participate with us.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Writers has Dec. 10 holiday book signing at Mesilla Valley Mall

The Las Cruces Writers will hold its second annual Holiday Booknanza Signing and Sale noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., the group said in a news release. Participating writers will offer many new books this year, the news release said. Veterinarian Jim Humphreys,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Downtown Chanukah celebration welcomes everyone; congressman-elect to light the menorah

Chabad of Las Cruces’ 13th annual Mega Chanukah Celebration begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 S. Main St. downtown. The celebration will include U.S. Congressman-elect Gabriel Vasquez lighting the tallest menorah in the region, an 18-foot menorah depicting the Organ Mountains, said Chabad of Las Cruces Co-Director Chenchie Schmukler.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School

El Paso Independent School District has rebranded the former Johnson Elementary and and Morehead Middle Schools as Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School. The unveiling ceremony happened Monday, but the school first welcomed students in August. Nearly 900 young El Pasoans study there. The district has been consolidating a number of schools as part of its The post EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs7.com

The flu is on the rise... for dogs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
ODESSA, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Conservation project has Dec. 9 luminaria event, public lands celebration

Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project (NTCP) and more than a half-dozen local partners are sponsoring. “Iluminando las Montañas,” 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Dripping Springs Natural Area, 15000 Dripping Springs Road, 10 miles east of Las Cruces. NTCP is hosting the free event with New Mexico Wildlife Federation,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances continue this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday, which is expected to help produce rain chances Wednesday afternoon. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
LAS CRUCES, NM

