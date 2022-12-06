Read full article on original website
NMSU graduate exhibits border artwork
Powerful paintings and photographs of life on the U.S.-Mexico border, including many of her father, who was detained on the Mexican side for 19 years, fill the exhibit “Immigrant Father,” a collection of works by New Mexico State University graduate Analinda Gonzalez. The exhibit is on display at...
Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?
A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas”
St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas” opens. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Copper Top Concerts’ has performances of “Cancelling Christmas”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 W. Las Cruces Ave. The show is 75 minutes long with no intermission. Tickets are $5. St. Paul’s is also requesting the donation of at least one canned good, which will be donated to Casa de Peregrinos emergency food program. Directed by Diane Schutz and Danielle Gurnea, the cast includes Carley Ludlow, Scott Ludlow, Joan Bissett, Santa Claus, Don Harlow, Pam Fugelso, Avey Barham, Ron Hamelink, Daniel Taylor, Tom Warren, Karen Warren, Corrie Cline, Yvonne Kropf, Maddie Sandell, Thomas Brekke, Johann Brekke, Cindy Kennedy, Leonora Oestereich and Andrea Camunez. New Mexico State University dance instructor Deb Knapp is the show’s choreographer. Doug Robey built the sets.
‘Feast Days for Our Lady of Guadalupe’ at Tortugas Pueblo are Dec. 10-12
The annual "Feast Days for our Lady of Guadalupe" at Tortugas Pueblo south of Las Cruces will be held Saturday-Monday, Dec. 10-12, said Tortugas Pueblo President Bill Acosta. “This year our fiesta will be open to the public again, as it had been in previous years prior to the Covid pandemic,” Acosta said. “We do invite the public to join and participate with us.”
The Buzz on a Bee Invasion Happening at a Dutch Bros in El Paso
While purchasing my afternoon pick-me-up at Dutch Bros on Mesa street, I drove up to the pick-up window to find a new sign. It wasn't for the latest flavor that was released by Dutch Bros but to warn those picking up a drink about bees. Yes, the bees in El...
Las Cruces Writers has Dec. 10 holiday book signing at Mesilla Valley Mall
The Las Cruces Writers will hold its second annual Holiday Booknanza Signing and Sale noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., the group said in a news release. Participating writers will offer many new books this year, the news release said. Veterinarian Jim Humphreys,...
Downtown Chanukah celebration welcomes everyone; congressman-elect to light the menorah
Chabad of Las Cruces’ 13th annual Mega Chanukah Celebration begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 S. Main St. downtown. The celebration will include U.S. Congressman-elect Gabriel Vasquez lighting the tallest menorah in the region, an 18-foot menorah depicting the Organ Mountains, said Chabad of Las Cruces Co-Director Chenchie Schmukler.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Opening Date for East El Paso Location
El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 will officially open for business on December 12. The restaurant, known for its large portions of scratch-made food and its involvement in the community, is located at 11925 Gateway West at the Las Palmas Marketplace in the spot Furr’s Family Buffet used to occupy.
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Beautiful warm weekend, before potential flurries next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!!!. 16 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 66 degrees, and a beautiful above average weekend!. Make sure to get that Christmas shopping done because we are finally going...
NMSU School of Social Work hosting holiday gift drive for children in need
The Child Welfare Scholar Program at New Mexico State University is on a mission to collect holiday gifts for children across Doña Ana County – and needs your help to meet its goal. The program, part of the School of Social Work in NMSU’s College of Health, Education...
EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School
El Paso Independent School District has rebranded the former Johnson Elementary and and Morehead Middle Schools as Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School. The unveiling ceremony happened Monday, but the school first welcomed students in August. Nearly 900 young El Pasoans study there. The district has been consolidating a number of schools as part of its The post EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School appeared first on KVIA.
Slide Into Winter Fun! Where to Go Snow Tubing Near El Paso
An El Paso winter is not like the winter other parts of the U.S. experience. We don’t usually measure El Paso snow falls in feet. Typically, it’s more like “a blanketing,” or “a dusting”. Consequently, those looking to partake in recreational winter activities have...
The flu is on the rise... for dogs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
“Nobody was supposed to die” witness reveals details into shooting involving NMSU basketball player
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police body camera footage, interviews with witnesses and surveillance video revealing more details into the deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left University of New Mexico Student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake with a gun shot wound. In body camera footage Mike Peake can […]
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
Conservation project has Dec. 9 luminaria event, public lands celebration
Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project (NTCP) and more than a half-dozen local partners are sponsoring. “Iluminando las Montañas,” 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Dripping Springs Natural Area, 15000 Dripping Springs Road, 10 miles east of Las Cruces. NTCP is hosting the free event with New Mexico Wildlife Federation,...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances continue this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday, which is expected to help produce rain chances Wednesday afternoon. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Cartels fighting over migrants in Juarez
Mexican police have arrested two men they say shot the driver of a public transportation bus carrying 42 migrants late Wednesday in Juarez.
