thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
Few strong storms, localized flooding possible Wednesday
Another round of rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Because the air is warmer, we will see thunder and lightning accompany this wave. Also, a few storms could be strong or severe in parts of our area.
FOCUS: One year after deadly Kentucky tornadoes, many still don't have a home
One year after an EF-4 tornado tore through much of western Kentucky, thousands of survivors have been denied federal assistance. The silence still stands out, the eerie quiet that came just before the howling winds late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, when a monster EF-4 tornado tore through Dawson Springs.
WCPO
It could take around 10 years for Mayfield to recover after Western Kentucky tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayfield is a community starting all over again, and it has a long way to go. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says the town has been getting much-needed advice from Joplin, Missouri. "They tell us 10 years, so I'm not expecting anything shorter than that,"...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Heavy Rain Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain continues to impact areas of southern and southeastern Kentucky with more rain on the way. This soggy setup leads us into a much colder and wintry pattern later next week into the week leading up to Christmas. With two more systems on the way...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weekend will feature another wave of showers Saturday Afternoon across Kentucky. It is Sunday and Monday that looks to feature a better setup for some sunshine breaking through. I think we are all craving it. Next week, still on track for a large storm system...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
wvlt.tv
Brief break in rain tonight but more is on the way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No surprise here. Historically, December is the second soggiest month of the year, barely trailing July. Good news and bad news here. The good news is that we only have another day-and-a-half of rain before somewhat of a break. The bad news is that a good bit of Thursday and especially Friday morning will be really rainy.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
westkentuckystar.com
KSP Post 2 troopers conduct multiple DUI felony arrests
Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville troopers were kept busy recently with at least three major arrest incidents involving DUI and felonies. As troopers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line, they arrested 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham for DUI and trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine as well as multiple other misdemeanor drug offenses.
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County deputies seek help locating 'wanted fugitive' known for moving frequently
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man they say has no permanent address and "moves around a lot." According to a Thursday release, 27-year-old Jarrett Fields is originally from Graves County, but deputies believe he could be in the Paducah area.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
whopam.com
Medical issue leads to injury accident
A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
westkentuckystar.com
Separate collisions in Murray send four to hospital
A pair of accidents in Murray over the weekend sent four people to a local hospital. Murray police responded to the first accident at the intersection of North 12th and Utterback Road. Forty-two-year-old Devry Boggess of Murray told police she had a green light and traveled through the intersection, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
