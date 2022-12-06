Read full article on original website
Related
news7newslinc.net
Keep Cool Vermont Visits St. Johnsbury
St.Johnsbury- This past Friday the climate action and advocacy campaign made their third stop in St. Johnsbury for their tour of Vermont. The Kinddom taproom hosted the event. It was lead by Senator-elect Rebecca White and Keep Vermont Cool Campaign manager Jordan Heiden. They had special guests Representative Scott Campbell and Representive-elect Bobby Farlice-Rubio. They presented how vermont has been doing in the climate change efforts and bills that have been proposed to combat it. Finally they opened the floor to questions for the legislators.
news7newslinc.net
St. J Sparkles Celebration Returns This Weekend
ST. JOHNSBURY - St. Johnsbury once again is getting festive for its annual St. J Sparkles celebration! Lights and decorations have been strung up downtown and various storefronts have added to the displays. Discover St. Johnsbury's Director, Gillian Sewake, says it's time for "St. Johnsbury's signature celebration of everything holidays."
Comments / 0