St.Johnsbury- This past Friday the climate action and advocacy campaign made their third stop in St. Johnsbury for their tour of Vermont. The Kinddom taproom hosted the event. It was lead by Senator-elect Rebecca White and Keep Vermont Cool Campaign manager Jordan Heiden. They had special guests Representative Scott Campbell and Representive-elect Bobby Farlice-Rubio. They presented how vermont has been doing in the climate change efforts and bills that have been proposed to combat it. Finally they opened the floor to questions for the legislators.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO