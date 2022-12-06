ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
Highway one reopens Wednesday afternoon. The highway is now open, but traffic control is in effect from 7 in the morning until 5 each afternoon while the work continues on road repairs. A San Luis Obispo woman arrested yesterday on suspicion of hit and run. 46-year-old Andrea Wilson allegedly struck...
A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SLO County Hospitals to pay millions for alleged false billing

San Luis Obispo County hospitals agreed to pay portions of a $22.5 million to resolve allegations that they violated federal and state law by submitting false claims to Medi-Cal, federal prosecutors announced this week. Dignity Health, which operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo...
Supervisors 12.07.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors approved a plan to mitigate the impacts of the ten year old Water Urgency Ordinance. Supervisor Debbie Arnold said many small farmers were shut out, while big corporate operations are pumping water like crazy. She described the small farm operators this way as property owners, not farmers, because they had no permission to plant anything. Some of them spoke at the supervisors meeting yesterday. One woman talked about her three wells going dry along El Pomar road after Stuart Resnick and J. Lohr started pumping water nearby.
