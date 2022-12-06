Read full article on original website
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the past week to $342. That’s $48 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $355. In the last...
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
Property owners asking SLO County to allow RV camping through online platform
Several businesses in San Luis Obispo County have received notice of violation letters for allowing RVs to stay overnight on their properties through an online platform called Harvest Hosts.
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Other Stories This Friday 12.09.2022
Highway one reopens Wednesday afternoon. The highway is now open, but traffic control is in effect from 7 in the morning until 5 each afternoon while the work continues on road repairs. A San Luis Obispo woman arrested yesterday on suspicion of hit and run. 46-year-old Andrea Wilson allegedly struck...
Police arrest San Luis Obispo woman for Wednesday hit-and-run on Los Osos Valley Rd
Police have arrested a 46-year-old San Luis Obispo woman in connection to Wednesday's hit-and-run between a car and a bicyclist, according to SLO Police. The post Police arrest San Luis Obispo woman for Wednesday hit-and-run on Los Osos Valley Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero
Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
Teen artists invited to paint community mural in Santa Maria
The City of Santa Maria is calling all teen artists to paint a community mural. The large-scale mural will depict the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.
Road closure near State Route 166 in Nipomo this Sunday
The public will encounter a road closure for the Virgin of Guadalupe Procession in Nipomo on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
State closing major portion of California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo
Around 2,000 lower-security inmates will be relocated to other facilities as part of the closure.
Los Osos won’t become a city — here’s what the community will do instead
“I want to find a way to work with the county to get what we need, what we’re deserving of,” one Community Services District board member said.
3 Paso Robles wines make list of top 100 to stash in your cellar, Wine Enthusiast says
These wines will be best enjoyed over the next decade and beyond.
Paso's Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase to occur rain or shine
The 36th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase will occur tomorrow, December 10, rain or shine. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Vine Street in Paso Robles.
Plenty of crafty gifts await at these upcoming makers markets and pop-up shops
Tired of holiday shopping at big-box stores or on Amazon? San Luis Obispo County has a bounty of local makers markets coming up this month so you can shop for out-of-the-box gifts. We highlighted 10 pop-up markets where you can find locally made goods and crafts this holiday season. SLOcally...
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
SLO County Hospitals to pay millions for alleged false billing
San Luis Obispo County hospitals agreed to pay portions of a $22.5 million to resolve allegations that they violated federal and state law by submitting false claims to Medi-Cal, federal prosecutors announced this week. Dignity Health, which operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo...
Supervisors 12.07.2022
San Luis Obispo county supervisors approved a plan to mitigate the impacts of the ten year old Water Urgency Ordinance. Supervisor Debbie Arnold said many small farmers were shut out, while big corporate operations are pumping water like crazy. She described the small farm operators this way as property owners, not farmers, because they had no permission to plant anything. Some of them spoke at the supervisors meeting yesterday. One woman talked about her three wells going dry along El Pomar road after Stuart Resnick and J. Lohr started pumping water nearby.
