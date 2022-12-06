Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout part of prisoner deal
MOSCOW — Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, swapped Thursday for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known abroad as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S....
Putin opens the door for additional prisoner swaps after Griner exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would be open to exploring further prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Russia after a deal was made to free Brittney Griner, Axios reported. In his comments, which were released by Russian state media, Putin said "everything is possible" in regards to future prisoner exchanges. The Russian president added that "compromises have been found" that could open the door for similar trades in the future. "We aren't refusing to continue this work in the future," Putin added. "Whether this could set stage for a dialogue with the U.S. is a separate issue. We didn't set the task to...
