Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Georgia Reinstating Abortion Ban May Seal Herschel Walker's Fate in Runoff
The ban on abortions after six weeks could mean bad news for Walker in a state where voters view reproductive rights as a major issue.
Georgia Gov. Kemp insists he's 'not thinking' about a 2024 bid
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Trump-scorned Republican who resisted the former president’s pressure to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, is not ruling out a potential 2024 presidential run of his own — one that would require him to take on Trump directly.
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Says He Didn't Vote for Herschel Walker or Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff
Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote before facing "the most disappointing ballot I've ever stared at in my entire life" Georgia's Senate runoff election might be one of the most hotly contested in the country, but the state's lieutenant governor says he is unimpressed with both candidates. In a Wednesday interview, Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN's John Berman that he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote and, once he made it to the...
Asian American voters are flexing their political muscle in the Georgia Senate runoff
Per the Democratic polling firm TargetSmart, ballots cast by Asian American Georgia voters rose from 2016 to 2020, from 73,000 votes to 134,000 votes.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blames Trump for Herschel Walker loss in runoff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is putting all the blame over Tuesday's bruising defeat in the state's Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock on former President Donald Trump.
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
Young voters propelled Raphael Warnock to victory in the Georgia Senate runoff, but the work to boost their political engagement continues: 'We're not stopping here'
Young voters have become increasingly vocal in advocating for issues like climate change, abortion rights, and college affordability.
Republicans who want to move on from Trump look to Georgia
Herschel Walker’s defeat in the Georgia Senate runoff completes the state’s rejection of former President Donald Trump but not the Republican Party.
Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election
Polls are now closed in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from Atlanta to discuss the latest.
Georgia Senate runoff tests Biden's low-key campaign strategy
President Joe Biden is sticking with the low-key approach to campaigning he took in the midterm elections, avoiding the state of Georgia as its voters decide a Senate runoff between incumbent Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.
Kearney Hub
Barger sues state election official to force hand recount in Lincoln legislative race
A candidate for the District 26 legislative seat representing northeast Lincoln is suing the Nebraska Secretary of State to force the race to be recounted by hand. Russ Barger, who lost to Sen.-elect George Dungan by 224 votes -- a 5,960-5,736 margin -- filed the lawsuit against Bob Evnen in Lancaster County District Court on Monday.
Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia
It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
Kearney Hub
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
Kearney Hub
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Republicans weigh in on Trump's impact on Georgia Senate runoff election
Some Republican Senators are speaking out about former President Trump and his ongoing impact on the party following the loss of GOP candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff election. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "Red and Blue" to discuss Trump's seemingly waning influence.
In person voting is underway in Louisiana
The polls are open and voting is taking place in Louisiana. There are three amendments to consider on the ballot, the race for Public Service Commission and local elections with bills, ordinances and local area candidates.
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 3:27 p.m. EST
Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.
