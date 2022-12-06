Dec. 8—A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday that was filed after his former girlfriend accused him of attacking her for the third time in two months. According to an Odessa Police Department report, Patrick Dorell Garland is accused of striking a 34-year-old in the face with a sandal on July 10 in Midland, choking her in Odessa on July 3 and punching her and threatening to kill her on Sept. 24 while at a residence in the 2500 block of North Tom Green Avenue in Odessa.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO