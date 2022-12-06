Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect accused of stabbing man in neck
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man arrested earlier this month after being accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kidnap their one-year-old child has additionally been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a man said he was stabbed in the neck. According to an affidavit, on November […]
MPD makes arrest in capital murder case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 28-year-old Mariela Galindo Lozano. Rodriguez has been charged with Capital Murder This comes after officers responded to a disturbance around 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, police say they found Lozano dead on the […]
YAHOO!
Midland police issue murder arrest warrant
Dec. 9—A capital murder arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of stabbing a 28-year-old woman to death in Midland. The Midland Police Department received a call about a stabbing from the Hometown Studies shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday and discovered Mariela Galindo Lozano had been stabbed multiple times and had died.
cbs7.com
Permian freshman arrested for threatening another student
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
YAHOO!
Odessan arrested after warrant issued
Dec. 8—A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday that was filed after his former girlfriend accused him of attacking her for the third time in two months. According to an Odessa Police Department report, Patrick Dorell Garland is accused of striking a 34-year-old in the face with a sandal on July 10 in Midland, choking her in Odessa on July 3 and punching her and threatening to kill her on Sept. 24 while at a residence in the 2500 block of North Tom Green Avenue in Odessa.
BOLO: MPD identifies murder suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large. This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, […]
Student Arrested For Making Threats
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student. Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of […]
Odessan charged with continuous family violence
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after the Odessa Police Department responded multiple times to complaints of abuse. Marquis Douglas, 31, has been charged with Continuous Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on October 4, OPD officers responded to a home on Eastland Avenue to investigate a […]
Tenants at HomeTowne Studios Inn react to deadly stabbing
MIDLAND, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death at the HomeTowne Studios Inn in Midland Thursday morning. Tenants reported hearing a disturbance around 4:30 a.m., with police responding to calls about the disturbance around 5 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found Mariela Galindo Lozano, 28,...
Affidavit: 11-month-old who died showed signs of 'extreme malnourishment'
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — An affidavit of arrest for Dylan Oneal reveals new details in the death of his 11-month-old son. Oneal was arrested on Dec. 6 after the Midland County Sheriff's Office was called to Midland Memorial Hospital Monday about an unresponsive child. He was identified as the child's biological father.
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated assault, kidnapping
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man could be serving up to 80 years in jail after he was found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. Nathan Sandoval, 25, was arrested by Ector County authorities in April 2021. According to original information from Odessa Police...
MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
Another ECISD student arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
Man accused of stalking ex, threatening to kidnap daughter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex’s apartment and threatened to kidnap their child. Jordan Galindo, 27, has been charged with Stalking, Burglary, and Interfering with a 911 Call. According to an affidavit, on December 2, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
Street race ends in arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Midlander accused of threatening woman at Walmart
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly confronted a group of people at Walmart and threatened a woman at knifepoint. Jesus Ledesma, 41, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on November 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched […]
OPD warns of kidnapping scam
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning the community of a kidnapping ransom scam that has some people in the Basin on high alert. Yesterday, OPD said it responded to two local banks in reference to a possible robbery. In both instances, the investigation revealed that a robbery had not occurred but that […]
MPD investigating deadly crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a portion of Highway 191 closed for several hours Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 8, officers with MPD’s Traffic Division were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5700 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the vehicle […]
Deadly Single Car Crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 191 on Thursday, December 8th, at around 6:30 am. Investigators say 35-year-old Carlos Reyes was heading eastbound on Highway 191 in the inside lane, when the vehicle entered into a side skid and crossed the outside lane into the […]
cbs7.com
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
Comments / 0