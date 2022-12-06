Read full article on original website
After winning the Senate, Democrats' campaign chief warns GOP: Trump will continue to drag you down
WASHINGTON — Days after denying Republicans the Senate majority they fought for in the midterm elections, the Democrats' campaign chief warned the GOP: If former President Donald Trump continues to be your leader, voters will continue to punish you. “There’s no question that Donald Trump is a motivating factor...
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Warnock's decisive victory in Georgia is the final blow to once-hopeful Republicans in 2022
2022 was supposed to be the year of Republicans. Now, the GOP will take solace in its slim House majority and wait for better days.
After GOP loss in Georgia Senate runoff, RNC’s McDaniel argues ‘our ground game worked’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel isn’t letting Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia’s Senate runoff discourage her from running for re-election as RNC chair.
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Democratic Sen. Warnock defeats Republican Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a...
Why Georgia’s seat matters for 2024: Democrats face a tough map
The immediate stakes for Tuesday’s Senate runoff in Georgia are not especially huge. The Democrats already know they will control the upper chamber of Congress since they flipped Pennsylvania’s Senate seat with John Fetterman’s win. But looking ahead to 2024, Georgia’s seat looks a lot more important...
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema’s Democratic exodus is her latest attention-seeking stunt. It won’t save her
Liberals have long hated Senator Kyrsten Sinema ever since she voted against overriding the Senate Parliamentarian to add a minimum wage increase to the American Rescue Plan. She has further antagonized them through her support for the filibuster, even when it means protecting voting or abortion rights. She angered them even more this summer when she voted for an amendment that almost killed the Inflation Reduction Act. It appears that no matter the occasion, Ms Sinema enjoys sticking out and making herself the topic of attention while simultaneously avoiding the press and, as a profile in the 19th News...
Super PAC with ties to McConnell pledges over $14M in Georgia Senate runoff amid tensions with Scott
A super PAC with ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday announced it would be pledging $14.2 million in efforts to help Republican Herschel Walker win the Georgia Senate runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (R-Ga.) amid rising tensions between different blocs of the GOP. The announcement from...
What we know about the next Senate after Sinema's announcement and the Ga. runoff
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a Georgia Senate runoff Tuesday. Days later, Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema said she was leaving the Democratic Party.
Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia's U.S. Senate Race. Here Are Key Takeaways
While two Black men were poised to make history, we have to be honest, we weren't rooting for everybody Black. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock has held onto his seat, securing a victory in Georgia’s closely-watched Senate race and defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock started with a double digit...
POLITICO Playbook PM: Watch the Georgia runoff like a pro
DEVELOPING — “Justice Dept. subpoenas Ariz., Mich., Wis. officials for Trump communications,” by WaPo’s Amy Gardner, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Patrick Marley: “The subpoenas, at least three of which are dated Nov. 22, show that [special counsel JACK] SMITH is extending the Justice Department’s examination of the circumstances leading up to the Capitol attack to include local election officials and their potential interactions with the former president and his representatives. The virtually identical requests to Arizona and Wisconsin name Trump individually, in addition to employees, agents and attorneys for his campaign.”
