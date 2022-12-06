ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County man faces assault charges

A Wallins Creek man is facing charges, including assault, after allegedly entering a home and assaulting a man and women. Shaun Vick, 26, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest citation, police received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec....
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
YAHOO!

Richmond man charged with manslaughter in drug-related arrest

Dec. 7—A Richmond man is facing charges after police determined he was involved in the overdose death of a woman. Vincent Pickens, of Richmond, was charged with manslaughter, as well as multiple drug-related charges, after police were dispatched to an apparent overdose death at a residence at Bradbury Pointe Drive on Nov. 14.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

One injured, one charged during recent assault

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Man from Bell County Arrested and Charged with Rape and Unlawful Imprisonment

One man from Bell County is now facing charges after police responded to a call Monday night. Bell County Sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to a home located in Newtown Park. When police arrived on the scene, a woman told them that she was raped the night before by a 25 year old man from Pineville named Randall Jones.
BELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Warrant Following Dispute Complaint

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Brandon Cawood age 38 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at approximately 12:09 PM. The arrest occurred off old KY 30 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a dispute complaint there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Escaped Whitley County Detention Center Inmate Back in Custody

Law enforcement in Whitley County responded to a call on Sunday of an escaped inmate. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of an inmate escaping the Whitley County Detention Center. After using a drone in their search, Williamsburg police officers...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Illegal items Seized as Man as Arrested

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County man has been arrested on a Kentucky Parole Board Parole Violation Warrant. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:46 pm Deputy Barnett observed a vehicle on Michigan Avenue cross over the white line into the shoulder. Deputy Barnett got behind the vehicle at the stop light and ran the registration plate through NCIC and the owner of the vehicle was showing an active Parole Warrant. Deputy Barnett observed the individual in the mirror of the individual having the Warrant and initiated a traffic stop on Main St. Deputy Smedley assisted Deputy Barnett with the traffic stop and made contact with the individual. After verifying through our local 911 Dispatch that the individual had an active Parole Warrant Jason Fairchild was placed under arrest. Deputy Barnett asked Fairchild if he had anything on his person. Fairchild pulled his underwear out and Deputy Barnett observed what appeared to be a wrapped-up glove covered in plastic wrap inside. The individual handed the item to Deputy Barnett and stated there were only Suboxone and Xanax inside. Deputy Barnett unwrapped the item at the Sheriff’s Office and inside located 2 bags containing a crystal substance, 20 Suboxone pills, 10 Suboxone Sublingual Films, and 14 Alprazolam tablets. Fairchild was also in possession of $400 in cash. The crystal substance showed a combined weight of 18.5 grams. The crystal substance was field tested with the TruNarc Narcotics Identification Device and it showed positive for methamphetamine. The crystal substance will be sent to the KSP lab for testing. All drug-related items and the U.S. Currency were logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Perry Co Man Facing Charges of Threatening Police Officer

A Perry Co man facing several charges including for allegedly threatening a Police Officer. Hazard Police say on November 26 officers tried to do a traffic stop on Ronnie Lee Sebastian of Bonnyman on East Main Street but instead of pulling over he reportedly took off and, they allege, drove the wrong way on several roads including KY-15 with his light. The Hazard Herald reports Officers broke off the chase but when Sebastian later called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, dispatchers pinpointed his location and Hazard Police picked him up at a Grocery Store. He allegedly threatened the officers for which he faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening on top of evading, assault and wanton endangerment.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wbontv.com

Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties

The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

