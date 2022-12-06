Read full article on original website
Laurel County Man Arrested On Several Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristopher Engle age 41 of London on Thursday morning December 8, 2022 at approximately 9:31 AM. The arrest occurred off Helvetia Rd., North, approximately 4 miles...
Bell County woman facing child exploitation charges after undercover investigation
A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Harlan County man faces assault charges
A Wallins Creek man is facing charges, including assault, after allegedly entering a home and assaulting a man and women. Shaun Vick, 26, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest citation, police received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec....
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in a neighboring county. Shala Gregory, 33, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said the...
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
Richmond man charged with manslaughter in drug-related arrest
Dec. 7—A Richmond man is facing charges after police determined he was involved in the overdose death of a woman. Vincent Pickens, of Richmond, was charged with manslaughter, as well as multiple drug-related charges, after police were dispatched to an apparent overdose death at a residence at Bradbury Pointe Drive on Nov. 14.
One injured, one charged during recent assault
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
Man from Bell County Arrested and Charged with Rape and Unlawful Imprisonment
One man from Bell County is now facing charges after police responded to a call Monday night. Bell County Sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to a home located in Newtown Park. When police arrived on the scene, a woman told them that she was raped the night before by a 25 year old man from Pineville named Randall Jones.
Eastern Ky. man accused of fatally shooting brother. Murder weapon found by K-9 Officer.
A man has been arrested in Laurel County for killing his brother. Bailey W. Smith, 56, of London, is accused of fatally shooting his brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, during an argument on Old Crab Orchard Road Friday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. After more than 24...
Man Arrested On Warrant Following Dispute Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Brandon Cawood age 38 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at approximately 12:09 PM. The arrest occurred off old KY 30 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a dispute complaint there.
Escaped Whitley County Detention Center Inmate Back in Custody
Law enforcement in Whitley County responded to a call on Sunday of an escaped inmate. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of an inmate escaping the Whitley County Detention Center. After using a drone in their search, Williamsburg police officers...
Illegal items Seized as Man as Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County man has been arrested on a Kentucky Parole Board Parole Violation Warrant. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:46 pm Deputy Barnett observed a vehicle on Michigan Avenue cross over the white line into the shoulder. Deputy Barnett got behind the vehicle at the stop light and ran the registration plate through NCIC and the owner of the vehicle was showing an active Parole Warrant. Deputy Barnett observed the individual in the mirror of the individual having the Warrant and initiated a traffic stop on Main St. Deputy Smedley assisted Deputy Barnett with the traffic stop and made contact with the individual. After verifying through our local 911 Dispatch that the individual had an active Parole Warrant Jason Fairchild was placed under arrest. Deputy Barnett asked Fairchild if he had anything on his person. Fairchild pulled his underwear out and Deputy Barnett observed what appeared to be a wrapped-up glove covered in plastic wrap inside. The individual handed the item to Deputy Barnett and stated there were only Suboxone and Xanax inside. Deputy Barnett unwrapped the item at the Sheriff’s Office and inside located 2 bags containing a crystal substance, 20 Suboxone pills, 10 Suboxone Sublingual Films, and 14 Alprazolam tablets. Fairchild was also in possession of $400 in cash. The crystal substance showed a combined weight of 18.5 grams. The crystal substance was field tested with the TruNarc Narcotics Identification Device and it showed positive for methamphetamine. The crystal substance will be sent to the KSP lab for testing. All drug-related items and the U.S. Currency were logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one...
Perry Co Man Facing Charges of Threatening Police Officer
A Perry Co man facing several charges including for allegedly threatening a Police Officer. Hazard Police say on November 26 officers tried to do a traffic stop on Ronnie Lee Sebastian of Bonnyman on East Main Street but instead of pulling over he reportedly took off and, they allege, drove the wrong way on several roads including KY-15 with his light. The Hazard Herald reports Officers broke off the chase but when Sebastian later called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, dispatchers pinpointed his location and Hazard Police picked him up at a Grocery Store. He allegedly threatened the officers for which he faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening on top of evading, assault and wanton endangerment.
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
