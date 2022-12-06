Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Saquon Barkley reflects on being the Giants’ Man of The Year and looks forward to the Eagles
The week leading up to the New York Giants first game against the Philadelphia Eagles has been a big one for running back Saquon Barkley. Obviously, the Giants are preparing for a big game against a division rival — a game in which Barkley is expected to play a central role. If the Giants want to beat the 11-1 Eagles, Barkley is going to need to have a big game.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/9: Saquon Barkley injury, more headlines
When it was his turn to face the media on Thursday Kafka was, of course, asked whether or not he had confidence in the players he coaches. “I’m very confident in the skill group, quarterback, running back,” Kafka said. “The skilled positions have done a great job, and my confidence is high on that group.”
Big Blue View
Giants’ OL Roy Mbaeteka learning harsh lessons about life in the NFL
Roy Mbaeteka has received quite the NFL education this year. Mbaeteka, who had never played football, signed with the Giants in April after first being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora at a tryout camp in Nigeria. Over the summer, the 22-year-old Mbaeteka learned how to put on football pads....
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Quarterback stuff, NYG offense, and a punting question
Let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and see what New York Giants questions we can answer in advance of a Week 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Edwin Gommers asks: Let’s assume for a second that in the upcoming draft the Giants are looking for a QB. As you’ve covered the Giants for a long time, based on what they’ve done at the position over the years and what the organization might look for in a QB, who do you think are the Top 3 QBs on their board in order of preference?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/10: Odell Beckham, Xavier McKinney updates, more headlines
Odell Beckham ‘doesn’t see the point’ of playing in regular season. Maybe he is healthy enough, and maybe he isn’t. It seems, though, that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham does not intend to play during the 2022-23 regular season. “I’m not saying I couldn’t step...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/9: Running game, Brian-Daboll, Pro Bowl voting, more headlines
The way to deal with the Philadelphia defense this season has largely been by running the ball. Of course, that isn’t easy. The Eagles are 17th in the league against the run, giving up 117.9 yards per game. They are 24th in yards allowed per rushing attempt at 4.6. During a five-game stretch from Weeks 5-10, they gave up 124 or more yards rushing in five straight games, culminating with 152 allowed in their 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
Saints’ Cameron Jordan, Bengals’ Jessie Bates III fined
The NFL apparently didn’t take too kindly to a pair of players allegedly attempting to fake injuries during their Week
Big Blue View
Film analysis: Giants’ Azeez Ojulari made his presence known in return
Azeez Ojulari played 49 snaps for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in in his return to action from a quad injury. Ojulari had not played since Week 4. Let’s see how the second-year edge defender fared. It did not take long for Ojluari to...
Big Blue View
To beat the Eagles, Giants will have to follow Commanders’ blueprint
With this being Eagles Week for the New York Giants, we turn to Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation for insight into the Eagles in this week’s ‘5 Questions’ segment. Ed: The way this season has gone for the Eagles and the amount...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Eagles, Week 14: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, with postseason implications on the line for both teams. The Giants are trying to reverse their recent 1-3-1 skid. A win over the 11-1 Eagles would do a lot to wipe away the Giants’ funk and bolster their postseason chances.
Big Blue View
Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka expresses confidence in skill players
Whether or not the New York Giants, ultra-conservative on offense at times during recent weeks, have confidence in their offensive personnel has been a topic of debate this week. Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about that this week, even being pressed on whether he would consider taking over play-calling...
Big Blue View
Divergent New York Giants mock drafts: Two very different scenarios
Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 15 of the 2022 College Football season. Of course, Championship Weekend was last week, and we only have one game on the schedule today, the annual Army-Navy game (CBS - 3 p.m.). So instead of trying to follow Joe Schoen around the country or...
Big Blue View
NFL Week 14 picks, predictions: Can the Giants upset 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles?
Do Big Blue View contributors believe the New York Giants, in need of a victory to boost their playoff hopes, can upset the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Let’s look at our Week 14 NFL picks against the moneyline to find out. Tony DelGenio. “The depleted...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants Week 14 game against the Eagles
The 7-4-1 New York Giants will host their third NFC East foe in three weeks when the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles come to town in Week 14. The Eagles looked beatable after their stunning Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders and 17-16 scare against the Indianapolis Colts. But since then they’ve gotten back on track with a convincing win over the Packer and an absolute dismantling of the Tennessee Titans.
Big Blue View
Giants’ Xavier McKinney uncertain to return this season
Xavier McKinney, out since suffering a left hand injury while vacationing in Cabo during the bye week, got the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday, though, that he is uncertain whether McKinney will be able to play again this season. “I don’t want...
Big Blue View
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones believes coaches have confidence in the passing offense
The New York Giants want to be a run-first football team. Whether it’s with Saquon Barkley on a hand-off, a zone-read play, or a designed quarterback run, the Giants know their best chance at success comes from moving the ball on the ground. That might come as something of...
Comments / 0