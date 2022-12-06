Read full article on original website
Texas AG's lawsuits stymie Biden agenda
AUSTIN, Texas — Fresh off securing a third term, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to keep up his relentless legal assault on President Joe Biden’s agenda that’s already hindered the Democrats' approach to immigration and health care. In Texas, judges have ruled in Paxton’s favor to...
Biden speaks at vigil
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called again Wednesday for a ban on so-called assault weapons as he spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place almost 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.
Trump allies aim to capture his politics
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington with a hodgepodge of ideas developed over decades in business and television that were far outside the Republican mainstream. After his party's military invasions and embrace of multilateral trade deals that moved jobs overseas, Trump ran on an isolationist...
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won't upend the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans. Sinema, who faces reelection in 2024, has been...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
WASHINGTON — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden has said he will promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex...
EXPLAINER: What Sinema's switch means for the Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's switch from Democrat to independent won’t change the balance of power in the Senate. But it could affect her political fortunes back home. Sinema says she won’t caucus with Senate Republicans, so Democrats will still hold the majority next year. And...
Warnock's victory solidifies Georgia as battleground state
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's narrow reelection win in Georgia's runoff puts a historically Republican state up for grabs in 2024, giving President Joe Biden an early opening in his bid for a second term. Warnock defeated GOP challenger and former football star Herschel Walker late Tuesday, giving Democrats a crucial...
Experts say Boebert unlikely to tone down rhetoric
DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly — and as of yet unofficially — won her second term in Congress last month, with just a few hundred votes separating her from Democrat Adam Frisch. While the challenge from Frisch was stronger than most people anticipated, Boebert’s poor...
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
'She's on her way home': Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
