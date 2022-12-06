Read full article on original website
Forget the Surface Pro 9 – this Black Friday the Pro 8 has the best deal
We like both the Surface Pro 9 and 8, but right now we're seeing the best Black Friday deals on the Surface Pro 8, over at Best Buy, bringing the price down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 (opens in new tab). We're big fans of this tablet, as you can see...
Cricut Autopress: everything explained
Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has over $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.
YES! Dell XPS 17 laptop gets $550 off in ultimate Cyber Monday deal
The Dell XPS 17 2021 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, with a huge 17-inch screen packed into the body size of a 15-inch laptop. That means it remains ultra-portable, whilst being able to handle everything you could throw at it. We searched high and low for deals on this beauty, but it wasn't easy. Finally, we landed on this deal, direct from Dell, which knocks a marvellous $550 off the price – bringing it from $2,299 to just $1,749 (opens in new tab), the lowest we've seen.
This Cyber Monday ChromeBook deal is the one to beat
We've been seeing some incredible deals on various laptops this Black Friday, including the powerful Chromebook range. But this saving from Amazon might just be the best one yet. Over on Amazon you can pick up the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook Laptop for just $599 (opens in new tab)– this is a huge $400 saving, and the lowest price we've seen this powerful machine since March.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Our favourite drawing tablet of 2022 has 25% off right now
We awarded the Xencelabs Pen Tablet with the coveted 'Drawing Tablet of the Year" award at the Creative Bloq awards this year, and it fought off stiff competition from the likes of Wacom, Huion and XP-Pen to be crowned winner (so you know it must be good). And right now, the standout tablet has a major discount – a whopping 25 per cent off for those in the UK, and 20 per cent off for US customers.
The very best iPhone 13 Pro cases in December 2022
When the iPhone 13 Pro came out, we thought it was the best iPhone to date, especially thanks to an amazing camera (which has stood the test of time). If you agreed and bought yourself one, you'll probably be hoping to keep it in pristine condition, and that's why we've put together this guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
My favourite award-winning Cricut alternative is on sale
One of the best laser cutters around is the Red Dot design award-winning xTool M1, and it's also one of the best Cricut alternative you can buy. This laser cutter also features a blade cutter, making it a perfect 2-in-1 machines. Right now US crafters can get an impressive $200...
This AirPods Max deal won't win Black Friday (but it's still at a great price)
Right now the best Black Friday AirPods Max deal is on the classic silver model – knocking £100 off the current £520 price down to £420 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). But why is this a great deal?. Well, because if you look at...
SanDisk Professional G-Drive review: one drive for all the files
Don't like cloud storage but need to store a gargantuan amount of files? The SanDisk Professional G-Drive is here to help. Storing up to 22 terabytes of files on a single external hard drive, this is a tool for professional photographers and filmmakers, and a handy one it is too. Easy to transport with a fast-transfer port and cable included, the SanDisk Professional G-Drive is faster than a normal HDD and isn't an eyesore sitting on your desk either.
Apple Pencil 2 drops to record low $89 in Black Friday zinger
The Apple Pencil 2 is the best stylus for your iPad, bar none, and discounts are always rare, even around Black Friday. So consider us shocked with this Apple Pencil (2nd gen) deal for a record low price of $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). To give you an...
Stop! This fantastic Cricut machine has never been cheaper
Cricut's Explore 3 released earlier this year and has proved to be one of the brand's best and most versatile craft cutting machines for beginners, particularly. This Black Friday UK store CraftStash has a massive £70 off the RRP of one Cricut's newest machine, making the Cricut Explore 3 just £299.99 £229.99 (opens in new tab).
Top Nintendo Switch SD card is less than half price in essential Black Friday deal
Update November 26: The 'less than half price SD card' has gone back up t0 $79, not a bad deal but not as standout as before. However, there's still up to 47 per cent off other SD cards in the range, so be sure to click through the Nintendo Switch SD card options (opens in new tab) to find another deal.
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design
IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday
With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)
We can't quite believe the design of the limited-edition Xiaomi 12T Pro
Just when we complain that smart phone designs all look the same, along comes something... different. Most phone brands tend to aim for a device that looks sleek, elegant.. or at least new and clean. But Xiaomi's taken a very unusual approach with the launch of a limited-edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
Sony A7S III review: a perfect match for content creators
The Sony A7S III is a full-frame, mirrorless camera with UHD 4K capabilities, with a heavy focus on video, making it the perfect match for content creators. This camera is lightweight, compact and easy to use right out of the box. It has a fully articulating screen making it easy to frame your shots and ideal if you’re a vlogger, a touch display and a full-sized HDMI port built into the chassis. Whether you’re a photographer or video creator, if you’re looking for a camera that can offer high pixels and excellent low-light performance, you’ll love the Sony A7S III.
The official PS5 SSD is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Yes, the PS5 is theoretically the best modern gaming console, but there is one thing we don't like so much about them (apart from their scarcity). And that's the feeble internal hard drive that they come with. Luckily you can soup-up your console easily, and right now the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deal that we can find is on an official brand – $50 off the WD_BLACK (1TB) SN850, down from $179.99 to $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Brand new AirPods Pro 2 get $49 price cut in unbeatable Cyber Monday deal
It was the winning Black Friday deal for Apple headphones, and now it looks like the winning Cyber Monday deal, too. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 (the latest model) with a $49 discount, down from $249 to $199 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). This...
