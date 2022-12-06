Read full article on original website
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces have turned Bakhmut into ruins as they try to conquer eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province.
'She's on her way home': Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
OSLO, Norway (AP) — The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine during Saturday’s award ceremony in the Norwegian capital. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center...
US: Russia looking to Iran for drones, missiles
WASHINGTON — Struggling to maintain a steady supply of arms for its war in Ukraine, Moscow is looking to Iran once again to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles, according to two officials familiar with the matter. There is growing U.S. concern that Russia may seek...
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout part of prisoner deal
MOSCOW — Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, swapped Thursday for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known abroad as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S....
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
China's looser COVID measures met with relief, caution
TAIPEI, Taiwan — People across China reacted with relief and caution Thursday to the dramatic government decision to loosen some of the world's most severe COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time in months, Jenny Jian hit the gym in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou without being required to scan...
Mexican president seeks to dismantle electoral system
MEXICO CITY — For most of the last century, elections in Mexico were a farce. The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party controlled ballot boxes, voter rolls and even tallied votes. Unsurprisingly, the party won every time. It became known as “the perfect dictatorship,” an authoritarian regime that rarely resorted to...
Germany makes arrests in alleged coup plot
Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup. Officials said 25 people were detained. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany's 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement. Some movement members reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for bringing down the government. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann described the raids as an “anti-terrorism operation,” adding that the suspects may have planned an armed attack on institutions of the state.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:20 p.m. EST
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say. FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. An FBI affidavit released last Friday alleges that Samuel Bateman orchestrated sexual acts with followers and traded wives. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women appeared in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday and were ordered held. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.
