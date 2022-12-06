ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing police arrest man in connection with stolen car, vehicle break-ins

LANSING - Lansing police Thursday arrested a man in connection with the theft of a vehicle, as well as multiple thefts from vehicles in the northern area of the city. According to information posted on Twitter Thursday night, police arrested a man after responding the multiple 911 calls reporting an individual breaking into vehicles.
