Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
AZFamily
Chandler family heartbroken after disabled dad killed in alleged road rage shooting
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree is up, along with the decorations. But there will be no holiday celebration for Yomara Ruiz and her daughter Mireina. Mireina’s father, 29-year-old Carlos Dorion, was gunned down and murdered Monday in what appears to be an act of road rage. “It just feels empty now,” said Ruiz. “I don’t look forward to Christmas.”
ABC 15 News
18-year-old shot, killed after crash in west Phoenix
An 18-year-old was found shot in a car when crews responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street for a crash Wednesday night. Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a crash in which a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car. At the scene, they found Alan Roman...
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box leaves 1 worker dead, another hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
KGUN 9
Video shows Phoenix police officer repeatedly hitting man in arrest, PD responds
PHOENIX — Phoenix police officials say they are still gathering more information and evidence from an incident where an officer was seen repeatedly hitting a man at a Circle K gas station. That man was taken to a hospital with injuries from the incident, according to police. Video obtained...
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
Man dead after shooting in downtown Phoenix area
Just after 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street, south of Roosevelt Street, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Suspect who was shot by officers in west Phoenix released from hospital, booked into jail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was shot by Phoenix police officers after alleged threats with a knife last weekend has been released from the hospital and booked into jail. John Torp, 53, is facing assault and other charges stemming from an incident last Saturday morning, Dec. 3.
ABC 15 News
One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
AZFamily
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD investigating death of man found dead inside his business near Center and Main streets
MESA, AZ — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead at a Mesa business. On December 6, Mesa police were called to Lamb's Boot Repair near Main and Center streets. The owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, was found dead inside his business. Police...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after shooting near 62nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Thursday night in Phoenix. Officers were called to the area of 66th Drive and Taylor Street where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Reward offered for info on suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 55-year-old man in Phoenix late last month. At about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Benson Franklin was crossing Baseline Road when he was hit...
AZFamily
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
Suspect arrested for allegedly murdering woman in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of murdering a woman last week near 67th Avenue and Cypress Street. Jamie Bryant, 37, was found by police at a local residence with a fatal gunshot wound on the afternoon of Nov. 30. Police said Thursday that...
ABC 15 News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield
MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
KTAR.com
Stolen car suspects crash, end up 200 feet down ravine after chase in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Tempe police took two people into custody after a car chase that came to an end 200 feet down a Phoenix ravine Tuesday night. The Tempe Police Department said the pursuit began around 8:15 p.m. when officers were investigating a vehicle believed to be stolen. Two people...
globalazmedia.com
Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say
PHOENIX – Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire...
Comments / 0