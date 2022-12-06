ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler family heartbroken after disabled dad killed in alleged road rage shooting

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree is up, along with the decorations. But there will be no holiday celebration for Yomara Ruiz and her daughter Mireina. Mireina’s father, 29-year-old Carlos Dorion, was gunned down and murdered Monday in what appears to be an act of road rage. “It just feels empty now,” said Ruiz. “I don’t look forward to Christmas.”
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

18-year-old shot, killed after crash in west Phoenix

An 18-year-old was found shot in a car when crews responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street for a crash Wednesday night. Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a crash in which a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car. At the scene, they found Alan Roman...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box leaves 1 worker dead, another hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after shooting near 62nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Thursday night in Phoenix. Officers were called to the area of 66th Drive and Taylor Street where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for allegedly murdering woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of murdering a woman last week near 67th Avenue and Cypress Street. Jamie Bryant, 37, was found by police at a local residence with a fatal gunshot wound on the afternoon of Nov. 30. Police said Thursday that...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 and Greenfield

MESA, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along US 60 in Mesa on Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Greenfield Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries at...
MESA, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

PHOENIX – Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire...
PHOENIX, AZ

