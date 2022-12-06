Read full article on original website
Anastazia Dalesandro
3d ago
Yes there is a double barrel market crash coming and you can already see it. Soon investors will start selling all their properties which they are already having a hard time renting. They can now make more money buying treasure bonds.
D J
3d ago
I am No Purchasing a house until prices drop to prepandemic levels. Otherwise, I will move out-of-state.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report
The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Data provides some hope for Valley home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging for the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, recently reported on two trends that offer encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
Homeowners scoring steep rental rates for Super Bowl, Phoenix Open
As thousands of sports fans are expected to descend upon the Valley for the 2023 Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, many homeowners are contemplating renting out their homes to make a bit of extra cash.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Aligned Adaptive Data Centers buys Chandler building
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Aligned Data Centers.) A Texas data center company has shelled out $115 million for a nearly half-million-square-foot office building in the Continuum business park in Chandler. Aligned Adaptive Data Centers bought the 456,122-square-foot building at 2501 S. Price Road near Dobson Road as part of...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening
A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona community faces water crisis
(Arizona News Connection) Arizona is running dry, and one community north of Scottsdale is facing the harsh reality. Rio Verde Foothills has more than 2,000 homes, and about 500 could run out of water in a few weeks. The community sits in unincorporated Maricopa County, without its own water system. Most residents get their water from private wells, and some rely on water haulers to deliver. Last month, the City of Scottsdale notified Rio Verde Foothills residents it would stop water-hauling services Jan. 1 as part of emergency water conservation measures.
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
AZFamily
5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
AZFamily
Business groups predict economic boost with Taiwan chipmaker coming to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gas prices are still high, and so is the cost of groceries, but Arizona’s financial future may soon get a little brighter. President Biden was in Phoenix on Tuesday to talk about the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company making a $40-billion investment in Arizona, with plans to build two chip-making plants in North Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
East Valley Tribune
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain
Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
