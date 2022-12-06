ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Apple logo revives iconic colours for major store launch

The Apple logo is one of the most recognisable designs in tech thanks to its exemplary elegance and simplicity. It's so memorable, in fact, that the brand can play with references to previous iterations in a way that everyone immediately recognises. That's the case in a new logo design revealed...
Cricut Autopress: everything explained

Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design

IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
Stop! This fantastic Cricut machine has never been cheaper

Cricut's Explore 3 released earlier this year and has proved to be one of the brand's best and most versatile craft cutting machines for beginners, particularly. This Black Friday UK store CraftStash has a massive £70 off the RRP of one Cricut's newest machine, making the Cricut Explore 3 just £299.99 £229.99 (opens in new tab).
That incredible Nintendo Switch OLED deal is BACK – get it now for £279

Asda's record-breaking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is back (but it may not last long). Black Friday is here, and we can thank the gaming gods, because Asda has brought back its record-breaking Switch OLED deal, reducing the price from £309 to £279 (opens in new tab). Though this price was briefly surpassed this week, it remains almost the best deal that's ever been seen on the Switch – but it sold out super-fast last time so you should snap it up quickly.
These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has over $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.
My favourite award-winning Cricut alternative is on sale

One of the best laser cutters around is the Red Dot design award-winning xTool M1, and it's also one of the best Cricut alternative you can buy. This laser cutter also features a blade cutter, making it a perfect 2-in-1 machines. Right now US crafters can get an impressive $200...
So how tall is Super Mario really?

Princess Peach's Mushroom Kingdom is a mysterious place. It's topography has changed over the years, the main means of travel is through warp pipes, oh, and it's inhabited by Toad, Yoshis, Goombas and Koopas. All the same, that hasn't stopped fans from trying to subject the Super Mario to a little scientific rigour.
The very best iPhone 13 Pro cases in December 2022

When the iPhone 13 Pro came out, we thought it was the best iPhone to date, especially thanks to an amazing camera (which has stood the test of time). If you agreed and bought yourself one, you'll probably be hoping to keep it in pristine condition, and that's why we've put together this guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
Nightmarish cereal boxes show the limits of AI image generators

Text-to-image AI art generators have been the most radical and controversial development in art and design this year. The technology has exploded at a pace that's hard to keep up with, allowing users to create incredibly realistic images from just a simple text prompt. Sometimes. Despite the vertiginous technological advances,...
Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday

With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)
Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: midrange camera beast punches above its weight

If this is the state of mid-range phones in late 2022 then we’ve all had a very good year, and the future looks rosy. The combination of features and capability exhibited by the Oppo Reno 8 Pro points to a phone bumping against the ceiling of its market segment and threatening the flagships above, yet its price remains firmly mid-range.
NovaPlus A8 Duo review: a budget-friendly Apple Pencil lookalike

The NovaPlus A8 Duo is aesthetically very similar to the Apple Pencil, with a few added features for ease, but it’s actually a much cheaper alternative. Ergonomically designed with simplicity in mind, it offers both wired and magnetic charging, but crucially doesn’t have pressure sensitivity, making it unsuited for experienced or professional artists looking for the full-bodied Apple Pencil experience. However, it’s much cheaper, and works fantastically as a general-use and writing stylus.
