New Apple logo revives iconic colours for major store launch
The Apple logo is one of the most recognisable designs in tech thanks to its exemplary elegance and simplicity. It's so memorable, in fact, that the brand can play with references to previous iterations in a way that everyone immediately recognises. That's the case in a new logo design revealed...
Cricut Autopress: everything explained
Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
Top Nintendo Switch SD card is less than half price in essential Black Friday deal
Update November 26: The 'less than half price SD card' has gone back up t0 $79, not a bad deal but not as standout as before. However, there's still up to 47 per cent off other SD cards in the range, so be sure to click through the Nintendo Switch SD card options (opens in new tab) to find another deal.
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design
IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
We've found the best Cricut Maker 3 deal – save £166 on this unbelievable offer
Hobbycraft just stole a march on everyone this Black Friday with its incredible Cricut deal – it's matched every other retailer and has reduced the Cricut Maker 3 from £429.99 to £369 (opens in new tab) but has added in a Smart Materials Bundle worth £104.99. That's a fantastic saving of £166 on Cricut's newest and most powerful craft machine.
The most powerful Cricut rival gets a wild price drop for Cyber Monday
UK crafters can save a small fortune on the most powerful Cricut alternative craft machine this Cyber Monday and Black Friday, as the Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro is £576.75 at Craft Stash (opens in new tab) – this is £192.24 off the UK RRP of this superb craft machine.
Stop! This fantastic Cricut machine has never been cheaper
Cricut's Explore 3 released earlier this year and has proved to be one of the brand's best and most versatile craft cutting machines for beginners, particularly. This Black Friday UK store CraftStash has a massive £70 off the RRP of one Cricut's newest machine, making the Cricut Explore 3 just £299.99 £229.99 (opens in new tab).
That incredible Nintendo Switch OLED deal is BACK – get it now for £279
Asda's record-breaking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is back (but it may not last long). Black Friday is here, and we can thank the gaming gods, because Asda has brought back its record-breaking Switch OLED deal, reducing the price from £309 to £279 (opens in new tab). Though this price was briefly surpassed this week, it remains almost the best deal that's ever been seen on the Switch – but it sold out super-fast last time so you should snap it up quickly.
These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has over $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.
Apple Pencil 2 drops to record low $89 in Black Friday zinger
The Apple Pencil 2 is the best stylus for your iPad, bar none, and discounts are always rare, even around Black Friday. So consider us shocked with this Apple Pencil (2nd gen) deal for a record low price of $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). To give you an...
My favourite award-winning Cricut alternative is on sale
One of the best laser cutters around is the Red Dot design award-winning xTool M1, and it's also one of the best Cricut alternative you can buy. This laser cutter also features a blade cutter, making it a perfect 2-in-1 machines. Right now US crafters can get an impressive $200...
Forget the Surface Pro 9 – this Black Friday the Pro 8 has the best deal
We like both the Surface Pro 9 and 8, but right now we're seeing the best Black Friday deals on the Surface Pro 8, over at Best Buy, bringing the price down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 (opens in new tab). We're big fans of this tablet, as you can see...
So how tall is Super Mario really?
Princess Peach's Mushroom Kingdom is a mysterious place. It's topography has changed over the years, the main means of travel is through warp pipes, oh, and it's inhabited by Toad, Yoshis, Goombas and Koopas. All the same, that hasn't stopped fans from trying to subject the Super Mario to a little scientific rigour.
This AirPods Max deal won't win Black Friday (but it's still at a great price)
Right now the best Black Friday AirPods Max deal is on the classic silver model – knocking £100 off the current £520 price down to £420 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). But why is this a great deal?. Well, because if you look at...
The very best iPhone 13 Pro cases in December 2022
When the iPhone 13 Pro came out, we thought it was the best iPhone to date, especially thanks to an amazing camera (which has stood the test of time). If you agreed and bought yourself one, you'll probably be hoping to keep it in pristine condition, and that's why we've put together this guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
Nightmarish cereal boxes show the limits of AI image generators
Text-to-image AI art generators have been the most radical and controversial development in art and design this year. The technology has exploded at a pace that's hard to keep up with, allowing users to create incredibly realistic images from just a simple text prompt. Sometimes. Despite the vertiginous technological advances,...
Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday
With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)
Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: midrange camera beast punches above its weight
If this is the state of mid-range phones in late 2022 then we’ve all had a very good year, and the future looks rosy. The combination of features and capability exhibited by the Oppo Reno 8 Pro points to a phone bumping against the ceiling of its market segment and threatening the flagships above, yet its price remains firmly mid-range.
Brand new AirPods Pro 2 get $49 price cut in unbeatable Cyber Monday deal
It was the winning Black Friday deal for Apple headphones, and now it looks like the winning Cyber Monday deal, too. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 (the latest model) with a $49 discount, down from $249 to $199 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). This...
NovaPlus A8 Duo review: a budget-friendly Apple Pencil lookalike
The NovaPlus A8 Duo is aesthetically very similar to the Apple Pencil, with a few added features for ease, but it’s actually a much cheaper alternative. Ergonomically designed with simplicity in mind, it offers both wired and magnetic charging, but crucially doesn’t have pressure sensitivity, making it unsuited for experienced or professional artists looking for the full-bodied Apple Pencil experience. However, it’s much cheaper, and works fantastically as a general-use and writing stylus.
