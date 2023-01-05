GBI working to identify body of woman found in Riceboro

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s body who was found dismembered in Riceboro in early December.

Hunters discovered the body on Dec. 2 night in a wooded area in Liberty County near the Barrington Ferry Road water tower.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) describes the victim as a white female between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 tall and weighs 185-200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The victim had no scars, marks, or tattoos.

GBI said the age of the body is between 20 and 50 years old.

GBI said it found the following clothes near the body.

A dark blue long-sleeve shirt

“Merona” brand shirt

White camisole top

Light gray boy shorts with a white stripe down the side

White “Amazon Essentials” underwear

Authorities say her date of death is believed to be approximately one to two weeks before she was found.

According to a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office incident report filed, the body of the woman was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. in a ditch near Jones Rd. in Riceboro.

The report says that the hunter who notified authorities had just shot a deer that ran off. While searching for the deer they discovered the body of a woman unclothed lying in the ditch on the property of the Weyerhaeuser Paper Company.

According to the report, a knife was discovered near the scene however the cause of death has not been released and it is unknown if the discovery of the knife played a part in the woman’s death.

The body, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, underwent an autopsy at the GBI Crime lab in Pooler. The GBI did make an attempt on Dec. 2 to determine the identity of the woman without any success.

This is a developing story.