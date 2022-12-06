ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

World shares mixed ahead of U.S. jobless, inflation data

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Europe and Asia ahead of the release Thursday and Friday of U.S. jobless and inflation data. U.S. futures turned higher and oil prices rebounded. Investors are watching for data that may yield more insights into inflation’s path ahead and how...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com

Copper rises as Goldman predicts run to record highs

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Thursday on hopes that an easing of coronavirus controls in top consumer China will increase demand, with Goldman Sachs predicting prices could reach a record high of $11,000 in a year. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9%...
Clayton News Daily

FTC sues to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, challenging one of the largest tech acquisitions in history. The administrative complaint filed Thursday by the FTC alleges that the blockbuster deal, which would make Microsoft the third-largest video game publisher in the world, would give Microsoft "both the means and motive to harm competition" — claiming it could negatively affect prices of video games as well as game quality and player experiences on consoles and gaming services, according to an agency release.
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Clayton News Daily

Yellen sees her signature printed on US bills for the first time

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Texas Thursday to mark an important and historic milestone, touring the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility to observe firsthand the printing of $1 and $5 bills with her signature for the first time. Yellen became the latest Treasury secretary to...
FORT WORTH, TX

