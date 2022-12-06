ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Deaf Cat Loves Riding Around London With Her Dad | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Deaf cat demands her Dad give her bike rides around London every day 🇬🇧💕. Keep up with Sigrid on Instagram: https://thedo.do/skintension. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Clayton News Daily

Everything to Know About 'National Treasure: Edge of History'

National Treasure is the latest film series to be turned into a TV show for Disney+. The streaming series, National Treasure: Edge of History, will follow the events of the classic Nicolas Cage action-adventure films from the early 2000s. What's more, a third National Treasure movie is in the works too, so if you're into solving puzzles and following Freemason messages, you're in for a great time.
WASHINGTON STATE
Clayton News Daily

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50 to Help You Get Shopping Done Early!

Before holiday shopping is in full swing, it's a good idea to get ahead (while items are still in stock!). We've compiled a holiday gift guide of the items that are already going viral so you can snag 'em while they're in stock. And these aren't just the best gifts, they're the best gifts at the best bang for your buck!
MadameNoire

R. Kelly’s ‘I Admit It’ LP Snatched Off Of All Streaming Platforms

We were all shocked when a new album from R.Kelly titled I Admit It appeared on streaming services. It turns out that he was too. His lawyer Jennifer Bonjean confirmed that this was not an official, authorized release of new music from Sony Records. “It’s an unauthorized release of music. It’s stolen music,”  Bonjean told The Hollywood […]
Clayton News Daily

Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Rec's' 'Ethel Beavers,' Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, perhaps most popular for her role as Ethel Beavers in Parks and Rec, has passed away. She was 92. Her family shared the news through her Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 8, addressing the post, "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen." They published a brief...
Clayton News Daily

Mom Instantly Regrets Giving Teen Creative Control of the Elf on the Shelf

For some people, the holidays are a time to take out their Elf on the Shelf and get really creative with posing the elf throughout the season. But there is the possibility that you might get a little too creative, which is what happened when one mother gave her daughter creative control of their family's elf this winter.

