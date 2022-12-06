Read full article on original website
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Deaf Cat Loves Riding Around London With Her Dad | The Dodo Cat Crazy
Deaf cat demands her Dad give her bike rides around London every day 🇬🇧💕. Keep up with Sigrid on Instagram: https://thedo.do/skintension. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
How To Stay at the Hotel Where ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Filmed
After watching HBO's hit show The White Lotus, who doesn't want to book an Italian vacation?. You can even stay at the same resort where Season 2 of The White Lotus was filmed!. While season 1 of The White Lotus filmed on the island of Maui in Hawaii, the show...
Sam Heughan Shares Blooper Reel from 'Outlander' With Caitriona Balfe
Sam Heughan is giving fans a much needed laugh going into the weekend. The actor shared a series of outtakes from Outlander in the form of a blooper reel that’s sure to make even the most serious of Instagram scrollers crack a smile. In a surprising twist, the clips...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Dove Cameron Said That Selena Gomez Told Her "What Not To Do" As A Disney Channel Star
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Everything to Know About 'National Treasure: Edge of History'
National Treasure is the latest film series to be turned into a TV show for Disney+. The streaming series, National Treasure: Edge of History, will follow the events of the classic Nicolas Cage action-adventure films from the early 2000s. What's more, a third National Treasure movie is in the works too, so if you're into solving puzzles and following Freemason messages, you're in for a great time.
Ashley Graham Goes Bold With Sheer Mesh Outfit at Time Person of the Year Event
Ashley Graham isn't messing around with her wardrobe choices lately. The 35-year-old supermodel—who already sent the internet into a frenzy this week following a photo-op in a stunning optical illusion dress—struck again on Thursday night as she attended the TIME Person of the Year reception in yet another dazzling ensemble.
Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50 to Help You Get Shopping Done Early!
Before holiday shopping is in full swing, it's a good idea to get ahead (while items are still in stock!). We've compiled a holiday gift guide of the items that are already going viral so you can snag 'em while they're in stock. And these aren't just the best gifts, they're the best gifts at the best bang for your buck!
R. Kelly’s ‘I Admit It’ LP Snatched Off Of All Streaming Platforms
We were all shocked when a new album from R.Kelly titled I Admit It appeared on streaming services. It turns out that he was too. His lawyer Jennifer Bonjean confirmed that this was not an official, authorized release of new music from Sony Records. “It’s an unauthorized release of music. It’s stolen music,” Bonjean told The Hollywood […]
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Rec's' 'Ethel Beavers,' Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, perhaps most popular for her role as Ethel Beavers in Parks and Rec, has passed away. She was 92. Her family shared the news through her Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 8, addressing the post, "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen." They published a brief...
Mom Instantly Regrets Giving Teen Creative Control of the Elf on the Shelf
For some people, the holidays are a time to take out their Elf on the Shelf and get really creative with posing the elf throughout the season. But there is the possibility that you might get a little too creative, which is what happened when one mother gave her daughter creative control of their family's elf this winter.
This Gen X TikToker Is Going Viral For Her Expectation-Defying Approach Toward Aging, And I'm Obsessed With Her
"I don’t dress to look younger, I dress to compliment my body and how I feel."
