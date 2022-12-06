Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Related
'Go win the freaking game:' How Tennessee Titans players reacted to GM Jon Robinson's firing
If reports from the locker room are any indication, Jon Robinson isn't rooting for the Tennessee Titans' downfall. At least not immediately. The Titans fired Robinson, their general manager of nearly seven years, on Tuesday. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and a number of players said Wednesday that they'd heard from Robinson in the last 24 hours, all sharing some version of the same story.
What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on A.J. Brown trade after GM Jon Robinson's firing
Jon Robinson's most noteworthy move as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans might've also been his downfall, but Titans coach Mike Vrabel doesn't think it's productive to second-guess the decision. The Titans fired Robinson Tuesday, with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk citing "higher aspirations" that she wants the Titans...
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
atozsports.com
Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM
Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk addresses Jon Robinson firing
For the first time since firing former general manager Jon Robinson, Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk addressed the situation. Adams Strunk made the shocking move on Tuesday but had yet to talk about it publicly outside of a statement that came alongside the announcement of the move. On Friday,...
2023 NFL Draft: Josh Downs Declares for Draft
Read below for the insight on potential top 50 pick Josh Downs
‘This is what you dream of’ – Vols’ Hyatt reacts to Biletnikoff win
Countless hours of work on the practice field, inside the film room or on the indoor field inside the Anderson Training Center went into the moment on Thursday night when Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt learned he was the recipient of the trophy confirming him as the best receiver in college football in 2022. The breakout star for the Vols became the program’s first-ever winner of the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top pass-catcher (regardless of position) in the country regardless, after a remarkable season in which he set records, led the SEC in all three receiving categories and shared the FBS lead with 15 touchdown catches. Dressed to the nines, Hyatt watched the awards show on ESPN in Tennessee’s large team meeting room flanked by father Jamie and mother Enevelyn and with his teammates behind him.
Tennessee Titans injury report grows even longer before game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
As is so often the case, the Tennessee Titans injury report hit a double-digit number of players on Thursday. The Titans (7-5) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). One of the NFL's most injury-addled teams, the Titans are banged up once again heading into the AFC South showdown. Eight Titans did not practice Thursday and three more were limited participants.
Comments / 0